Dates for NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 announced by the HRD Minister

There is an extremely important update for all the students who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 this year. Due to the coronavirus prompted lockdown, both these entrance exams were postponed till the lockdown is lifted.

But with no clear information regarding when both these exams will be conducted, candidates were facing a lot of confusion. The rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic leads to the postponement of these exams. Finally, on 5 th May 2020, during a live webinar, the Human Resource Development Minister, Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2020).

As per the announcement by the HRD Minister, the JEE Mains 2020 will be conducted between 18 th July 2020 to 23 rd July 2020 across the country. Moreover, the minister elaborates on the dates for NEET 2020 exam, which will now be conducted on 26 th July 2020. Both of these exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Details regarding the centres and specific dates will be updated on the website of the NTA in the next few days. For the uninitiated, JEE Mains Exam is conducted to shortlist the candidates for admission to engineering colleges across India, and the NEET Exam is conducted for selection of candidates for admission to medical colleges across the country.

Now, that the dates for the NEET 2020 and JEE Mains 2020 have been finally announced, candidates should start dedicating their time towards the preparation. The lockdown and corresponding restrictions should be seen as an opportunity, and the entire focus should be on the preparations.

As more than 15 lakhs students have registered for NEET 2020 and 9 Lakh students have registered for JEE 2020, the competition is going to be quite tough. So, there should be no complacency on the part of the students.

Candidates have also been given an option by the NTA to change their previously opted centres for either JEE 2020 or NEET 2020, as due to the lockdown, many candidates are now in different cities than where they were before the lockdown commenced.

The dates for the remaining exams for the class 10 th and class 12 th CBSE exams and other board exams are yet to be announced by the respective boards. While it can be analysed that the exams will be scheduled only after the lockdown has been lifted and the situation has returned to normalcy.

Though the work for evaluation of answer sheets has already started in states like Bihar and UP the exact dates for releasing the results have not yet been specified. Some important announcements in this matter can be expected in the coming few days.

Read More