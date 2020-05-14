Best Colleges for MBA in Information Technology in India based on Return on Investment

MBA is one of the most expensive degrees worldwide. It is generally assumed that the returns after investing in a good MBA degree are worth the financial expense. Although it is true for most business schools in India, not all provide the best returns.

Thus, the continuous yearly increase in tuition fees is a matter of concern. It is pertinent to understand, which business schools provide quality education, essential learning, and adequate industry exposure.

These schools provide an excellent return on investment, in that, they require low tuition fees and facilitate great placements.

Program Overview

Previously, an MBA was not necessary for being employed as an Information Technology manager. However, the abilities and skills acquired through an MBA have become crucial because of the changing dynamics of industries and business functions.

The increasing accumulation of technology and IT-based startups indicates a potentially high demand for IT managers. Companies must employ suitably skilled candidates, who are equipped to manage the business and technical sides of the companies.

Thus, an MBA in IT can help candidates acquire the essential skills and gain an upper hand in the competitive field of IT.

An MBA in IT is a two-year post-graduate program, with increasing popularity among the most mainstream specializations in MBA, and thus, many prominent schools offer this program. The curriculum equips students with various skills in Management Science; IT entrepreneurship; Biodesign; Data, big data, and data mining; supply chain management; and new energy technology.

Career Prospects

In the current growing landscape of the IT industry, there are numerous job opportunities are available under a wide range of roles. Students learn various skills when completing an MBA in IT, which are applicable to a plethora of careers requiring management in the IT industry.

Furthermore, with a chosen concentration area within the specialization, students can be employed in the leading IT companies in the roles of Chief Technology Officers, Chief Information Officers, Information Technology Directors, Information System Managers, Project Manager -IT Software, and Program Manager.

School Fees Average Placement Package Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi INR 20,000 INR 20 LPA Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai INR 6,00,000 INR 20.13 LPA IIM Lucknow INR 14,00,000 INR 23 LPA IIM Bangalore INR 21,00,000 INR 20.54 LPA IIM Ahmedabad INR 23,00,000 INR 20.83 LPA IIM Calcutta INR 27,00,000 INR 28 LPA Birla Institute of Technology INR 5,00,000 INR 9.18 LPA GIBS Business School INR 6,15,000 INR 5.35 LPA ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad INR 14,00,000 INR 7.23 LPA

