Top Colleges for MBA in Healthcare Management in India based on Return on Investment

MBA is one of the most expensive degrees worldwide. It is generally assumed that the returns after investing in a good MBA degree are worth the financial expense. Although it is true for most business schools in India, not all provide the best returns.

Thus, the continuous yearly increase in tuition fees is a matter of concern. It is pertinent to understand, which business schools provide quality education, essential learning, and adequate industry exposure. These schools provide an excellent return on investment, in that, they require low tuition fees and facilitate great placements.

Program overview

An MBA in Healthcare Management program is a two-year post-graduate program. This program allows students to acquire the latest knowledge and skills in business and hospital management. These skills are pertinent to the suitable organization and regulation of healthcare systems.

This program is offered by many schools in India. However, as it is not a conventional course, few mainstream business schools offer this program as a full-time two-year course. However, the world is starting to understand the importance of management skills in all industries, and more and more schools are adopting new streams.

The curriculum of the Healthcare Management Program utilizes a comprehensive skillset, with an emphasis on a diverse range of domains in Healthcare, such as public health and healthcare, hospital management, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare financing.

Moreover, the program attempts to focus on equipping students with the necessary skills as well as a nurtured understanding of healthcare systems in a complex society such as India. Most institutes providing the program allows students to work on various projects and dissertations and have field visits, thus enabling them to gain a competitive advantage in Healthcare.

The curriculum generally involves fundamentals of management, which include marketing, managing human resources and operations, and effectively managing finance in a healthcare system.

Career Prospects

Healthcare managers and administrators are crucial to the management of business in healthcare. They are essential workers, who are in charge of budgeting, scheduling, business administration, staff management, and improving patient comfort and care.

Healthcare managers are responsible for managing and coordinating health services in clinics, nursing homes, and hospitals. The following is a list of colleges offering an MBA in Healthcare Management in India.

School Fees Packages Tata Institute of Social Sciences INR 1.09 Lakhs 7 LPA Faculty of Management Studies INR 1 Lakh Data unavailable Goa Institute of Management INR 8.7 Lakhs 9.5 LPA T.A.Pai Management Institute INR 9.5 Lakhs 9 LPA Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research INR 7.1 Lakhs 8 LPA IIHMR, Jaipur/Delhi/ Bangalore INR 1.2 Lakhs 5 LPA IES Management College and Research Centre INR 3 Lakhs Data unavailable School of Management, Manipal INR 4.9 Lakhs Data unavailable