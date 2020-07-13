XLRI, Jamshedpur vs TISS, Mumbai: Fees, Mode of Learning, Package, and more.

XLRI, Jamshedpur as well as TISS, Mumbai have attained the title of eminent institutions in the sphere of management. The HR management degree offered by both institutions allows students to explore practical learning measure and achieve an exceptional learning experience.

Therefore, there is always a dilemma as to which institution out of the two will help students get a better experience for learning HR management.

To resolve this issue, it is essential to do a comparative analysis considering several factors like fee structure, placements, salary packages, course duration, curriculum, etc.

Examination and admission procedure

For admission procedure at TISS, the institution conducts its own examination, namely- TISS-MAT and TISS-NET. TISS-NET focuses on analytical capabilities, logical abilities, fundamental knowledge etc. whereas TISS-MAT focuses on data interpretation, comprehensions, etc. the final percentiles are calculated by aggregating the score with PIT and personal interview sessions.

For admission in XLRI, XAT examination scores are considered. The examination is conducted across the nation and focuses on subjects like grammar and language, quantitative ability, logical thinking, etc.

The cut-offs accepted ate each year varies on certain factor. The cut-off lists are released every year for further admission.

Curriculum

The holistic teaching methodologies adopted by both institutions provide insightful knowledge about the HR industry, work roles, position, and deliverables.

The course is designed by extending a key focus on the practical approach of the job position and its responsibilities. Therefore, the curriculum plays a major role in determining which institution would be better for achieving an exceptional learning experience.

At TISS, the course curriculum is based on theoretical as well as practical learning. Summer internships and training sessions are organised regularly so that the students understand the practice of working in the industry from scratch.

Fieldwork projects with distinct organisations are scheduled in every semester. Classroom learning focuses on the key aspects to be implemented while working in an actual organisation.

Therefore, post the fourth semester, students are also made to intern under NGOs and other relevant organisations.

On the other hand, at XLRI, the holistic teaching approaches are extended to the students through a team-building programme at the beginning of the course. The curriculum focuses on two major aspects- teamwork and leadership.

The students are exposed to different situations and surrounding and are made to study the existing situation. To improve or work upon the conditions, practical approaches are taught, and brainstorming sessions take place. Thus, extended an exceptional practical knowledge.

Placement and Salary Packages

An MBA degree is considered an investment made in the name of education. Heavy loans and loan tenure period often serve as a hurdle for the students coming from weak financial backgrounds.

Therefore, it is essential to analyse the placement reports of the institutions before enrolling for the admissions. TISS Mumbai and XLRI Jamshedpur have been witnessing great placement sessions and salary offers for the HR management course in the past few years. However, it is essential to compare the salary offers with the fee structures of the institutions.

At TISS, Mumbai the institution offers a PG Diploma course with a fee structure of INR 3.50 lakhs. For the batch of 2018-20, the placement offers were 5.4 per cent higher than for the previous batch.

Twenty pre-placement offers were made, and 50 per cent of the batches received a median salary of Rs. 20.25 lakhs p.a. the highest and average salary packages were estimated at Rs. 32.7 lakhs p.a. and Rs. 21.15 lakhs p.a., respectively.

On the other hand, for the batch of 2018-20 100 per cent placements were received by the students. A total of 359 candidates received final job opportunities for the HR department. 108 recruiters were present with 24 recruiting for the first time at XLRI Jamshedpur.

Moreover, 362 domestics, as well as international offers, were made to the students. The highest and average salary was of Rs. 58.5 lakhs p.a. and Rs. 24.30 lakhs p.a. respectively.

Campus Life

TISS campus has been reflecting the diverse academic presence and cultures since the beginning of times. Committees and clubs have been established to keep the students indulge in curricular activities.

These activities, in turn, help students to indirectly polish their management skills. Student unions, peer-support groups, etc. are also functional. However, mental-health activities are of another focus inside the campus. Moreover, the metro life at Mumbai also offer tons of exposure possibilities and easy access to companies and organisations.

On the other hand, XLRI also offers several activities for the students. Counsellors are provided to students as well. The cultural, sports and literary fests also allow students to remain attached to their favourite activities.

However, the city Jamshedpur is not as advance as that of Mumbai. The place is not accessible by an airport. Moreover, students have to look for companies and industries outside the city of terrains.

To summarise, other comparative parameters are listed below. The factors provide a better view of the organisations, demographics, as well as other essential details.

Parameters TISS Mumbai XLRI Jamshedpur Year of establishment 1936 1949 Location It is located in the Deonar, Mumbai, Maharashtra It is located in the circuit house area, East, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Mode of transportation Mumbai railway Nearest airport- Mumbai International Airport Nearest railway- Tatanagar Nearest airport- Kolkata and Ranchi airports Course level (HR) PG Diploma PG Diploma Examinations accepted TISS-NET, TISS-MAT XAT Total seats 50 180 Fee structure (HR) INR 3.50 lakhs INR 23.60 lakhs Duration of course 18 months 24 months Mode of learning Part-time classroom Full-time classroom learning Highest salary package Rs. 32.7 lakhs pa Rs. 58.5 lakhs pa Average salary package Rs. 21.15 lakhs pa Rs. 24.30 lakhs pa Median salary package Rs. 20.25 lakhs pa Rs. 23 lakhs pa Number of recruiters Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, Wipro, IBM, WNS, Aon, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Group, Etc. Among Others Myntra, JCB, Power Finance Corporation, Welspun, Diageo, CK Birla, Varroc, Alshaya, Tola ram Group, Etc. Among Others

