Quiz Week 10: Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Quiz week 10 is over and it’s time to declare the winners. The winners for the Week 10 quizzes are-

Quants Quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan, Vaibhav Agarwal, Sanidhya Tandon LRDI Quiz- Sanidhya Tandon Quiztory- Sanidhya Tandon, Manjeet Kumar nirala, Kumar Shivam General Awareness Quiz- Sanidhya Tandon, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib, Vaibhav Agarwal Verbal Ability Quiz- Sanidhya Tandon,

Congratulations to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you by 17th July 2020🙂

Solutions to Week 10 Quizzes:

Quants Quiz

1 It takes 36 seconds for a monorail going at a speed of 90 kmph to cross a tunnel. The same tunnel is crossed at 45 kmph by another monorail which is 100 meters shorter than the first. How long did it take for the second monorail to cross the tunnel?

61 seconds 63 seconds 62 seconds 64 seconds

2. For 600 men, it takes 30 minutes to dig a 405 m long tunnel having a depth of 4 m and width of 5 m. What would be the length of a tunnel, which is 10 m wide and 8 m deep, if dug by 2500 men in 6 hours?

(a)6452.85 m

(b)5568.75 m

(c)2694.33 m

(d)4082.75 m

3. There are 1,66,000 males in a district with a population of 2,96,000. Half of the population is illiterate. What will be the number of literate women in the population if 60% of the men are literate?

(a)32,200

(b)48,400

(c)66,400

(d)58,000

4. 75 percent of fresh grapes is water while it makes up only 15 percent in the case of dry grapes. What was the weight of 250 kg of dry grapes when it was fresh?

(a)800 kg

(b)825 kg

(c)875 kg

(d)850 kg

5. Of the 1500 seats in Shatabdi Express, 80% are Chair cars while the remaining make up the Executive Class. During one journey, the train was booked to 85% of its capacity. How many Chair Car seats were empty during the journey if 96% of the Executive Class seats were booked?

216 211 213 None of these

Solutions

1 Let speed of train A, s = 90kmph

= 90*(5/18) m/s = 25 m/s

Time taken by train A, t = 36s

Length of train A, L’ = t*s = 36*25 = 900m

Therefore, Length of train B, L” = 900-100 = 800m

Speed of train B, s’ = 45*(5/18) = 25/2 m/s

Time taken by train B, t’ = (distance/speed) = 800÷(25/2) = 1600/25

=64 seconds

2. 600 men dig 5.5*4*405 = 8910 cu.m. in half an hour

600 men dig 106920 cu.m. in 6 hours

2500 men dig 445500 cu.m. in 6 hours [(106920/600)*2500]

Again, 2500 men dig (8*10)x cu.m. in 6 hours [where x = length of canal ]

(8*10)x = 445500

X = 445500/80 = 5568.75 m

3. Total population = 2,96,000

Males = 1,66,000

Females = 1,30,000

Literate males = 60% of (166000) = 99,600

Now 50% of total population is literate

So, literate females = (50% of 296000)-99600 = 48400

4. Total mass of grapes in 250 kg of dry grapes = 85% of 250 kg = 212.5 kg

Since 75% of fresh grapes is water, 212.5 kg will be 25% of fresh grapes

So, total weight of fresh grapes = 212.5*(100/25) = 850 kg

5. Total no. of seats = 1500

No, of seats in Executive Class = 300

No. of seats in Chair Car = 1200

Total seats occupied = 85% of 1500 = 1275

Total seats occupied in Executive Class = 96% of 300 = 288

Total seats occupied in the chair car = 1275-288 = 987

Therefore, no. of seats vacant in the chair car = 1200-987 = 213

LRDI Quiz

1 Pointing to a photograph, a woman said, “I have no siblings but that man’s mother is my mother’s daughter”. Whose photograph was it?

Her father’s Her nephew’s Her son’s Her grandson’s

Ans: Her son’s

2. One evening before sunset Jaya and Susma were talking to each other face to face. If Sushma’s shadow was exactly to the right of Sushma, which direction was Jaya facing?

North South East West

Ans: South

3. The following pie charts show the information about the distribution of weight in the human body according to different kinds of components Study the pie charts carefully and answer the questions given

(i) .How much of the human body is neither made of bones or hormones, enzymes and other proteins?

40% 50% 35% 45%

Ans: 40%

(ii). What is the ratio of the distribution of proteins in the bones to that of the distribution of the proteins in the skin?2:1

3:2 2:3 Cannot be determined

Ans: Cannot be determined

(iii). What percentage of proteins of the human body is equivalent to the weight of its skin?

45.83% 47.62% 46.77% 47.28%

Ans: 47.62%

Solutions

1)20% + (1-(0.3+0.2+0.1)) =20%+40% = 60% is either made up of bones or hormones.

Hence, the rest of the 40% weight of the body is made up of neither.

2) 20% + (1-(0.3+0.2+0.1)) =20%+40% = 60% is either made up of bones or hormones.

3)10/21 = 47.62%

4)Cannot be determined

5)In the evening, the sun sets in the west. Hence the shadows will fall in the east direction. Since Sushma’s shadow was to the right of her, she was facing north. Thus Jaya was facing the South.

Quiz’tory

1 The construction of which iconic structure is being depicted in this picture?

Lakshman Jhula Malviya Bridge Howrah Bridge Nehru Setu

Ans: Howrah Bridge

2. In this picture, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is operating India’s…

First digital computer First ATM First electron microscope First color television system

Ans: First digital computer

3. This iconic tram service was discontinued in 1964. Identify the city that used to run these trams

Kolkata Chennai Patna Mumbai

Ans: Mumbai

4. Identify this important leader of the Civil Rights movement in the United States of America

Martin Luther King Jr. Bayard Rustin Malcolm X John Lewis

Ans: Malcolm X

5. Featured in this picture is the last ruler of a prominent Indian empire. Identify this ruling dynasty from the following:

Chola Mughals Marathas Lodi

Ans: Mughals

6. This iconic picture is associated with a tumultuous period in the history of the USA. Identify the said period

American Civil War World War II The Great Depression The Spanish Flu epidemic

Ans: The Great Depression

GA Quiz

1) The World Happiness Report analyses the countries on 6 variables. Which of the following variables is not one of them?

(a) GDP per capita

(b) Social support

(c) Average calorie intake

(d) Healthy life expectancy

Ans: Average calorie intake

2) Which of the following states has abolished reservation in promotion in the state government jobs?

(a) Kerala

(b) Uttarakhand

(c) West Bengal

(d) Rajasthan

Ans: Uttarakhand

3) Which of the following banks has decided to launch a special train, christened ‘Swavalamban Express’, on 5th June 2020 to empower budding entrepreneurs under its mission Swavalamban?

(a) SIDBI

(b) NABARD

(c) RBI

(d) SEBI

Ans: SIDBI

4) How many empowered groups have been set up by the Government of India to deal with COVID-19

(a) 12

(b) 09

(c) 11

(d) 13

Ans: 11

5) Name the veteran US civil rights leader, who passed away recently.

(a) Andrew Young

(b) Joseph Lowery

(c) Bayard Rustin

(d) James Bevel

Ans: Joseph Lowery

6) Which of the following states became the first to integrate Allopathy and Ayurveda to boost the immunity of COVID-19 patients and those who have been quarantined?

(a) Kerala

(b) Assam

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Goa

Ans: Goa

7) Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has partnered with ____________ to issue virtual and physical debit cards. These cards will enable its customers to perform secure online transactions, make payment in stores as well as withdraw cash from ATMs.

(a) Rupay

(b) Mastercard

(c) VISA

(d) American Express

Ans: Mastercard

8) Nokia and Bharti Airtel have signed a deal of about ____________ billion in order to enhance the network capacity of Bharti Airtel.

(a) $1.7 billion

(b) $2 billion

(c) $1 billion

(d) $2.3 billion

Ans: $1 billion

9) Where is India placed in Ease of Doing Business Rankings 2019?

(a) 62nd

(b) 65th

(c) 63rd

(d) 67th

Ans: 63rd

10) Which of the following state governments recently launched a mobile application ‘Corona Watch’?

(a) Kerala

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Karnataka

(d) Andhra Pradesh

Ans: Karnataka

Verbal Ability

Each question below has a sentence, from the choices provided, identify the one which best restates the given sentence

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown. Uneasy is the head that wears a crown. The head which is wearing the crown lies uneasy. The head which wears the crown lies uneasy.

Ans: The head which wears the crown lies uneasy.

A man becomes wiser with age and experience.

A man as he is aged and experienced becomes wiser. A man with age and experience becomes wiser. A man as he is aged and experienced becomes the wiser. With age and experience, a man becomes wiser.

Ans: With age and experience, a man becomes wiser.

Select the alternative best suited to replace the underlined portion without altering the original meaning.

Unless they reverse present policies immediately, the world may suffer permanent damage from the unregulated use of pesticides.

Unless present policies will be reversed Unless present policies are reversed If it will not reverse present policies If present policies will not be reversed

Ans: Unless present policies are reversed

Select the appropriate set of words that makes the sentence most meaningful.

The people of Europe came to India ……………. For riches, followed quickly by the desire to rule

Basically Fundamentally Primarily Seemingly

Ans: Seemingly

He was …………. very clever, but he …………… performed excellently.

Certainly, obviously Never, also Not, always Rarely, seldom

Ans: Not, always

