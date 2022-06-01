XLRI Jamshedpur – The Oldest Legacy Still Bestowing Same Values Through Its Finance Diploma Course

The Xavier School of Management, often known as XLRI Jamshedpur is one of India’s oldest and most respected business schools. XLRI Jamshedpur was founded in 1949. As a private business school, XLRI provides full-time and part-time management programs and is administered by the Society of Jesus. It is also one of the first management schools in India to provide programs in English.

The XLRI School of Management is one of the NIRF’s Top Management Colleges 2021 ranking, and XLRI is ranked as the top private business school. It is also an Asia-top-ranked Pacific institution for Human Resource education and one of the best in the world.

The biggest compensation provided in the current placement drive, held this year in 2022, was INR 60 LPA, while the average package was 30.07 LPA. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Accentuate Strategy, Amazon, ITC, Microsoft, and Bain&Co are among the top recruiters at XLRI.

Introduction And Overview Of The PGDF Programme-

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur provides a 2-year Online Postgraduate Diploma in Finance (PGDF) where students interested in advancing their career in a rapidly changing world of finance can apply for the program with a comprehensive curriculum embedded with innovative content. The course plan includes 32 foundation and advanced level courses in finance, summer internship, workshop sessions from industry thought leaders, Capstone Project, and simulation-based trading and valuation modules.

Students are also expected to engage in self-learning hours across all courses depending on their strengths and motivations, in the form of pre-readings, assignments and exercises, individual reflections, e-texts, self-assessment, and others.

The program is well suited for professionals who are interested in a career transformation with finance and managerial skills. The course is offered online, so that the students can participate from anywhere and view lectures anytime, including schedule peer-to-peer interactions virtually.

The course is mapped to the syllabus of the Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) program, thus helping participants in advancing their career options as finance professionals.

Faculty

XLRI have many full-time finance faculty across functional disciplines. Most faculty members undertake training and consultancy assignments across industry sectors whilst donning advisory and director roles in government agencies and private sector firms in India and abroad. Many faculty members have authored books of repute and published research papers in globally acclaimed journals.

XLRL has also a rich pool of visiting faculty members from industry who offer valuable support in academics and research. The institute also continually recruits accomplished faculty, inducts them properly and helps them to imbibe XL culture and values with a view to serve the students.

“The PGDF curriculum is aptly designed after extensive industry consultations covering the broader finance themes. Students gain deeper insights into the emerging areas such as digital finance and data science as applicable to finance. Besides, the regular speaker sessions involving senior corporate executives will give students opportunities for interactions. Enrolled students will have opportunities of availing career guidance from the Institute, including connecting with XLRI’s alumni network”, says Dr HK Pradhan, Senior Professor of Finance and Economics and the Program Director.

Scholarships

To ensure students from diverse background are fulfilling their dreams, XLRI provides deduction of scholarship amount from the total fees, i.e. Rs 14 lakhs. The candidate eligible for such scholarships can be students who have completed their class 10, 12 and completed graduation from institutes located at Tier II or III cities. Women candidates can avail any two scholarships

The scholarship that can be availed are-

Top 5 performers are eligible for academic scholarship for Rs 50,000/- at the end of first year. Women candidate: Rs 50,000 SC/ST candidate: Rs 50,000 Tier II and Tier III- Rs 50,000

Why should you choose the PGDF programme?

Uniquely designed Curriculum online learning Peer learning Learning while earning Classes with a one-week residency at XLRI Jamshedpur Campus One-week immersion program in Mumbai Special workshops sessions by CFOs and thought leaders Capstone Project

Eligibility

Candidates seeking admission to XLRI Jamshedpur’s online Post-Graduate Diploma in Finance must satisfy the following requirements:

A bachelor’s degree from an MoE-recognized university/institution with a minimum aggregate mark of 50% is required. Those who finish their final exams and get certificates of completion by October 30, 2022, are also eligible to register for the course. Candidates having a particular year of relevant job experience will be given priority. Professional qualifications such as CA/ICWAI/CS are also acceptable.

Award of Diploma

Participants shall be awarded the “Post Graduate Diploma in Finance (Online)” upon successfully meeting the academic requirements of the program as set by the Academic Council of XLRI Jamshedpur.

The 2nd round of applications is open till 5th June. To apply, Click here.

FAQs

Q. Who will teach the online Post Graduate Diploma in Finance course at XLRI Jamshedpur?

A. The online PGDF program will be taught by XLRI-Xavier School of Management full-time academics, international professors, and experienced industry practitioners.

Q. What are the benefits of enrolling in the online Post Graduate Diploma in Finance at XLRI Jamshedpur?

A. Students who complete the online PGDF program at XLRI Jamshedpur will be prepared for a variety of financial courses with an industrial focus. The institute’s professors and placement office will also give career advice. You’ll also get the chance to engage with members of XLRI’s worldwide alumni network.

Q. How much fee do I need to pay for the online Post Graduate Diploma in Finance?

A. You will have to pay the online PGDF fee of Rs 14,00,000 over four instalments.

Q. When will the Summer Internship program be undertaken?

A. The summer internship will take place over the summer vacation in June 2023, in conjunction with the Term III courses.

Q. How many credits will I earn in the online Post Graduate Diploma in Finance at XLRI Jamshedpur?

A. The online PGDF program from XLRI-Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur will offer you a total of 84 credits.

Q. What is the last date to apply?

A. The 2nd round of applications closes on 5th June 2022

