Know About the Selection Process of XLRI Jamshedpur Admission 2020

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level management entrance exam conducted annually by the Xavier Labor Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur. It is a popular exam that most MBA aspirants undertake to get into some of the top non-IIM colleges in India.

XLRI, like IIM, is a premier Business school of management in India. All XAT applicants aspire to study in XLRI because of its quality management education and lucrative placement opportunities. With time, the XLRI has become a brand quite similar to the IIM. Getting selected for XLRI is not an easy task and only a hundred out of a thousand candidates manage to get into the institute.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Selection Process of XLRI Jamshedpur.

XLRI Rankings

The Week – 2019: No. 1 Private B-school and Overall No. 4

India Today – 2019: No. 1 Private B-School and Overall No. 4

Business Today – 2019: No. 1 Private B-school and Overall No.3

Outlook India – 2019: No. 1 Private B-school

XLRI Admission: Important Dates

XLRI Shortlist Announcement By 31st January 2020 (Tentative) GD-PI Rounds Mid-February to Mid-March 2020 Final List Publication April 2020

Programmes

Post Graduate Diploma in Management

Human Resource Management Programme

Business Management Programme

General Management Programme

Doctoral Programmes

Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EXEC-FPM)

Intake

Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HR)– 360

General Management Programme (GMP)– 120

Eligibility

BM & HR: A Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years or equivalent in any discipline from a recognized college/ university. Final year undergraduate students can also apply.

GMP: – A bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years or equivalent in any discipline from a recognized college/university in India/abroad in any discipline

Must be employed in a full-time job;

Must have a minimum of five years of managerial experience as of March 31, 2020, in a reputed public/private organization

Fees

COURSE FEE HRM, BM Rs. 11.80 lakh per annum* + Mess and Hostel Charges GMP Rs. 20.95 lakh* + Food, Electricity, Other Personal Expenses

Selection Stages

Stage 1: The XAT is the first step towards securing a seat in XLRI Jamshedpur. The XAT 2020 was conducted across India on 5th January 2020 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam tests the basic aptitude of a candidate namely in four sections:

Verbal & Logical Ability

Decision Making

Quantitative Ability

General Knowledge (Not counted for XAT percentile)

Total marks of the XAT paper is 100. XLRI releases the sectional cut-off and overall cut-off to shortlist an applicant. Candidates must get the minimum qualifying marks in the first three sections along with the minimum overall marks to be eligible for receiving a call letter from XLRI.

Stage 2: Candidates clearing XAT will be shortlisted for the GD-PI round based on their XAT or GMAT score. Components taken into account for shortlisting candidates are:-

Overall Percentile Score

Sectional Percentile Score

Applicant’s rank

Total number of candidates appearing for XAT 2020

XLRI will declare the shortlist by 31st January 2020.

Note- The date is tentative and is subjected to change as per XLRI.

Other Selection Criteria that can be taken into consideration are Academic ability and Relevant Work Experience.

Stage 3: Appear for the GD-PI Stage

Candidates shortlisted through XAT and GMAT scores will have to attend the GD-PI that will be conducted between mid-February and March 2020 in selected cities. Each candidate will be part of a group for the GD round. The Group Discussion or GD lasts for 25 to 30 minutes. Candidates are tested for their Analytical, Reasoning, Communication, Leadership, Confidence and listening skills.

The Personal Interview (PI) round also tests the aforementioned skills along with the depth of knowledge, Clarity and ability to maintain Composure.

Apart from these, XLRI conducts the Written Ability Test (WAT) and checks academic profile, work experience, etc.

GD-PI rounds for all PGDP courses will be conducted only in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Jamshedpur.

Only GMP applicants are eligible to send an email for online interviews. GMP Interviews can be conducted over G-talk / Skype for overseas candidates. Applicants can send an email at admis@xlri.ac.in for scheduling their online interview after the publication of the shortlist.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XAT Exam Discussion

XLRI Selection: Weightage Component

XAT 2020 60% GD-PI 25% WAT, Academic Background, Work Experience, etc 15%

Note- XLRI can change the weightage.

XLRI Expected Cut-Off 2020 Predictions

Career Launcher predicted the following cut-offs for XLRI admission through XAT.

BM HRM Verbal & Logical Ability 7.5 8.25 Decision Making 8.75 8.25 Quantitative Ability 11 6.25 TOTAL 33 31