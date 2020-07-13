Here’s How to Secure above 90% Marks in LRDI Section of CAT 2020, XAT, GMAT, NMAT.

If you are preparing for CAT 2020, GMAT, XAT, and NMAT then here’s what you need to know. These exams work as a screening measure for selecting students for numerous Business and Management programs across various institutes.

The Common Admission Test (CAT), which is conducted by IIMs, is considered particularly difficult and thus venerated by the majority of the business schools in India.

As these exams evaluate students’ ability and skills essential for management, they examine students based on verbal and reading comprehension abilities, quantitative aptitude, and logical reasoning (LR) and data interpretation (DI) skills.

The LRDI section is considered to be one of the most difficult sections in these exams. Particularly in CAT, one-third of the total score is attributed to this section, which evaluates the data interpretation skills, decision-making capability, and problem-solving abilities of the candidates.

This section does not entail any fixed syllabus. As humans, we tend to fear the unknown, and perhaps that is why students are most afraid of this section. The increasing competition and difficulty of these entrance exams have made the distinction between LD and RI problems.

The preparation and studying for this section have become increasingly difficult over time. To overcome the apprehensions involving this section, students must familiarize themselves with this section.

They must comprehend the uncertainties involved, which can undoubtedly be done through strategic planning and practice. Once the aspirants learn about different types of problems and specific techniques that can be used to solve them, they may be able to face the exam with more ease.

LRDI is the most unpredictable section, and thus students are advised to enhance their practice for this particular section. However, enhanced practice does not only mean solving more problems but also solving different types of problems, with varying levels of difficulty.

The LRDI set in CAT is typically diverse in terms of the types of problems involved. The practice sets often fail to consider this diversity and are either easy or difficult and involve a similar type of problem-solving techniques.

Thus, candidates fail to adopt the right mindset when approaching these sets during the actual exam. Thus, to ensure you approach an LRDI set with the right strategy, candidates must practice a diverse range of questions.

Now, the question here is what is the strategy to yield a score of between a 90th to 99th percentile in LRDI. The answer to this question would largely involve getting the right score by solving the right number of problems accurately.

Although the percentile cutoff for IIMs is 70th–85th percentile, to get into an IIM, candidates must typically score around 90th percentile as the competition is fierce.

Thus, it is important that you try to enhance your score as much as possible. The following table entails LRDI scores and percentile in CAT held in the previous three years.

2019 2018 2017 Percentile Score Score Score 99 th 52 46 45 98 th 48 41 40 95 th 39 35 33 90 th 32 29 28

Now, based on the aforementioned scores, we can roughly predict the number of questions that need to be solved accurately to get this score.

The following tables list the minimum number of questions that were needed to be accurately attempted for getting a score in the range of 90th to 99th percentile.

CAT 2019

99 th percentile 18 95 th percentile 13 90 th percentile 11

CAT 2018

99 th percentile 16 95 th percentile 12 90 th percentile 10

CAT 2017

99 th percentile 15 95 th percentile 11 90 th percentile 10

