XLRI’s Delhi and Jamshedpur campuses are soon going to start the classes

XLRI – Xavier School of Management, a private catholic Business school which has it, is the main campus in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and has established it’s a new extension with the campus in Delhi – NCR. XLRI is now all set to start with the new session from August, for both the campuses of Jamshedpur and Delhi – NCR.

According to the announcements made by XLRI itself, the Delhi – NCR campus has been established as an integral part of the Jamshedpur campus, which has been providing world-class education, since 1949, to aspiring students who want to excel in the fields of Business Management.

XLRI claims that the Delhi – NCR Campus is not standalone and would rather work as a satellite campus complementing the Jamshedpur campus and assures that it will get the same opportunities and privileges as the Jamshedpur Campus. However, both the campuses are separated physically but will share all its visions and will have a common society and will be the part of the XLRI family, as stated by P Christie,XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XLRI Jamshedpur 2020-22 Admission Queries

According to the reports, the Jamshedpur, and the Delhi – NCR campus are two entities of XLRI, that will be managed by a common Board of Governors. Both the campuses will be having a common syllabus, pedagogy, e-library facilities and will have a joint placement process for both the summer internships and for the final placements. They would also be having a common admission process via the standard XAT admission process.

The Director of XLRI Delhi – NCR campus, George Sebastian, told that they are all determined to leave no stones unturned to provide the students with high-quality management education and the best training sessions. He also showed his confidence in the faculty of the Jamshedpur campus to pass on their value and cultures to the aspiring entrepreneurs in the very new campus of theirs.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XAT 2020| XLRI 2020 – Admit Card, Exam, Result

Read More