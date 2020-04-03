The Best of MBA/PGDM Colleges in Mumbai

MBA and PGDM are lookalike degrees. Although MBA has its authenticity as a degree but at the same time PGDM is equivalent to a MBA degree and it saves a lot of time, simultaneously. But in MBA, the lessons are vast and with extra knowledge while PGDM is restricted.

In any way what you want to pursue completely should depend on your capability of coping up. But if you are in quest of colleges in Mumbai that can provide you with the best courses in both MBA/PGDM, here is a list of the best colleges in Mumbai –

The following represent the institutes for both MBA / PGDM in Mumbai

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research (KJ SIMSR) – KJ SIMSR is an autonomous business institute. It has the best faculty for both MBA/PGDM providing specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, Analytics in a 2 year programme. The institute has great placement facilities. The regular recruiters are mainly Airtel, Amazon, Barclays Bank, Dell, Deutsche Bank, Bisleri etc. The highest salary offered at the time of placement went up to 28 LPA while the average was 10 LPA. Great leaders of today also belong to this institute as its alumni like Anuj Bhargava, CEO of AB Associates, Saru Kaushal, Country Business Head at American Express.

NMIMS University, Navi Mumbai – One the most reputed colleges in Mumbai, NMIMS is mostly famous for its MBA/PGDM course providing a two year programme with specialization offered in Marketing/ Finance/ Operations cum Supply Chain Management, Dual specialization in the three areas. The institute gives great opportunities to its students so that they can show their potential through the means of live projects, competitions, summer internships and placements too. This campus has an amazing placement history with regular recruiters like, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Clevertape etc.

Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) – Located at Bandra, MET has a number institute under it. It has ranked 13 th at the Times Best Colleges in Maharashtra 2020. MET provides both MBA/PGDM courses. A 3 year part time programme is provided with specialization in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Operations, System etc. The campus has good placement performance with the highest salary offered is of 15.5 LPA while the average was of 7.5 LPA. Regular Recruiters are Mahindra, Bajaj Alliance. Also, the much known bollywood actor, John Abraham is an alumnus of MET.

ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai – This institute provides both MBA/PGDM. For PGDM it offers specialization in Marketing, Business Analytics, Retail Marketing, Finance, Digital Marketing, etc. For MBA, the institute provides specialization courses in marketing, human resource and finance. The campus has good placement records, highest salary being offered as 13LPA while lowest salary offered as 3.5 LPA. Companies providing recruitment from this institute are Godrej, Nestle, and ITC etc.

So, these were the names of the best colleges in Mumbai that can provide you with the best of MBA/PGDM pursuing experience.

