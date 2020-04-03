The Best of MBA/ PGDM Colleges in Pune

In order to know about the colleges for MBA and PGDM in Pune we need to understand the difference between the two mentioned courses. MBA stands for Master’s in business administration, while PGDM is Post graduate Diploma in Management.

The sole difference between them is that at the end of PGDM the student is offered a diploma certificate while after completing MBA a degree is offered. But the main aim of both the courses is to equip a person who wants to enter the field of management.

It is needless to say that India has too many institutes for pursuing these two courses. One of the best ones is there in Pune. You can locate some of them here.

Here are some of the institutes in Pune that will provide with both MBA/PGDM courses –

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management [SIMB] –SIMB, provides both PGDM/MBA courses. For MBA, the institute provides a full time 2 year programme giving the options to specialize in Marketing, Human Resource, Finance, Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The institute also provides a two year residential MBA programme in Leadership and Strategy. For PGDM or fast track MBA, it is a 15 months management programme providing specialization in Marketing, Human Resource or Finance unlike other colleges that provide only Executive PGDM.

Sri Balaji University ( Sri Balaji Society) – This society has a number of management institutes and is recognized hugely in all over India. It was ranked 3 rd in the Times B School 2020. The university provides a 2 year programme in MBA / PGDM in its core course which involves streams like Finance, International Business, Telecom Management, Marketing Management, Telecom and Marketing, Project Management and Human Resource Development, Marketing and Finance. The placement of this university takes shape in well known companies like Dell, ITC, Cognizant, Amazon India, Indus towers etc.

National Insurance Academy (NIA) – NIA was founded by the Finance Government of India. With a 2 year residential programme, this institute provides core courses in Human Resource, Finance, Marketing, Information Technology etc. It also gives an 8 week internship in combination with public sector and private multinational insurance companies along with leading brokers and renowned IT companies. Talking about the regular recruiters at the hour of placement then the list includes companies like SBI Life, SBI General, Bajaj Allianz GIC, Hlobal insurance brokers, etc.

International School of Business and Media – One of the top colleges in India, best for PGDM courses , ISB&M provides a two year full time management programme in PGDM, offering specialization in Finance Management, Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, Supply Chain and Operations, Media and Management and Insurance and Risk Management. For MBA also a 2 year full time course is provided offering specialization in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, Entrepreneurship ,Operation Management, Product Management or Brand Management etc

These were one of the best institutes in Pune, that provide a flamboyant experience of pursuing MBA/PGDM courses. The best part about these colleges is their internships and placements. One should definitely check these out when it comes to pursuing the highly demanded degrees like MBA/PGDM.

