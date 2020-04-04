Monotonous MBA vs MET Contemporary MBA Programmes

The Master of Business Administration or MBA is a postgraduate degree that lakhs of Indian students aim to pursue every year. Though the MBA aspirations may not be all time high as of now, yet it remains one of the most pursued discipline when it comes to Indian students. Veena Venugopal, in her Business Line article, perfectly puts the perspective of common Indian students and parents- they tend to link education with economic success. For most families, the MBA is an investment for a better and prosperous future. And we all know what studying a course without interest and only for the sake of earning a high paycheck does to the minds of a student. They lose interest and impatiently wait for the two years course to finish. But what about the candidates with high pre-MBA interest? Why do they begin to find the programme dry?

You and I both are no strangers to the diversion of our thought and attention when we open our course books. But the tight study schedule of the MBA students facilitates this process to step in much quicker than us. A survey highlighted that management students feel most frustrated and unhappy while pursuing an MBA or equivalent degree. So why do the students feel unhappy while being enrolled in the management programme?

For starters, many students expect more than the soaring salary package when they join an MBA college. While there are different reasons for each student, the most common factors of the immediate lack of interest are as follows.

The monotony of theoretical study and the flashes of a 9 to 5 job soon creeps into the minds of millennials. Even the thought of earning a fat cheque at the end of the month does not seem to spike interest in many students.

❏ Lots of Topics to Cover in the first-year: MBA, as the name suggests, will furnish an individual with a profound knowledge of business and management. A traditional MBA course structure will cover the foundations of all related subjects such as Marketing, Finance, Business Strategy, Human Resources, Operations, Systems etc. Covering all aspects of these domains in two years means a cramped timetable with consequent classes to attend. Even if a student finds the tight schedule blissful in the beginning, soon they can start to feel depressing due to a constant on-campus life.

❏ Students seem to yearn for a life outside campus or a little break from the studying.

❏ Same old Specializations– While it is crucial and integral that MBA colleges offer Finance and Marketing specializations, students like to have numerous options in front of them while selecting their specializations. The traditional MBA course structure does not allow the induction of 21st-century industry-relevant courses such as Tech Management or Digital Business Management.

❏ Lack of International Exposure– Even when a student detects the hindrance of happiness due to the MBA curriculum, an international exchange programme can help to get back the interest of students. It is difficult to get back the appeal of the MBA for students studying an MBA course without the option of real-life global experience.

❏ Most importantly, possessing a traditional MBA degree does not set you apart from the crowd. Almost everyone in your future company will possibly hold an MBA degree.

What can Indian B-Schools do to recreate the fascination of MBA amongst students?

Now that we have established what makes the traditional MBA programme monotonous, we must look into how a business school can offer a contemporary MBA programme with a fine blend of a traditional and modern approach. Today’s B-schools can offer the following.

➔ An amalgamation of the best management programs to create a unique MBA course.

➔ Adoption of Participant-Centric approach.

➔ The opportunity of participating in Paid internship programmes.

➔ The provision of international student/faculty exchange programs that will spike the keen interest to learn about global management affairs.

➔ Teaching the course through modern methods like case studies, simulations, Group Discussions, Seminars, Business Games, etc.

Which institute is covering all the above aspects in their MBA programme/s?

Since its establishment in 1989, the Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) has offered innovative and multi-disciplinary courses to thousands who are now occupying some of the top positions in the corporate world in India and abroad. Of many disciplines, the management programmes of this institute are quite noteworthy due to the sheer uniqueness. Be it autonomous or courses with national/international accreditation, the institute has taken exceptional measures to ensure modern and industry immersive management curriculum of the MBA programmes.

Join the Official MET Admissions Group 2020-22 to ask any queries.

MET Unique Management Programmes

Post Graduate Diploma in Management or PGDM in e-Business:

The AICTE approved course is an excellent mixture of the best of both worlds- the traditional and modern. As the name suggests, the focus is more on preparing the students to tackle the trending business challenges of the digital business world. To provide the best management education, MET has courageously and successfully adopted the amalgam of theoretical and practical approaches. This is evident in the specialization options of both fundamental domains and the new age tech fields.

Programme Highlights

Multiple specialization options and core subjects- From Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations and Systems to Design Thinking , Business Analytics, Digital Business and Digital Marketing, eCommerce, Event Management and Real Estate .

, . First-rate industry-relevant course structure.

Close-knit and extensive networking.

High Return on Investment.

Emphasis on skill generation, professional development and personal growth.

Focus on Entrepreneurship domain.

A plethora of placement opportunities with excellent placement records.

eMBA

The MET Asian Management Development Centre in Mumbai offers a one-of-a-kind ‘e-empowered’ MBA. It is an autonomous programme that offers specializations in the areas of Finance, Human Resources and Marketing. Any management aspirant aiming to transform their career globally through in-demand skills will find the eMBA quite interesting.

Programme Highlights

The management verticals are delivered with an emphasis on Global Perspective

Industry Curriculum and Expertise

Experiential learning through – workshops, seminars and class debates, solve case studies, role plays

Live projects, summer placements and executive placements

Focus on Entrepreneurship and Digital Capabilities

eMBA-Insurance

The MET Centre for Insurance Training, Research & Development in Mumbai offers ‘e-empowered’ MBA in Insurance. It is an autonomous programme that offers eMBA-Insurance in collaboration with Chartered Insurance Institute, London. After undertaking this course, around 200 professional executives are now working in different organizations of finance, insurance and banking sectors across the Gulf countries.

Programme Highlights

Gives you Double Qualification – eMBA & ‘ACII’ designation

Will be awarded the ‘Advanced Diploma in Insurance’ by the CII, London

‘Chartered’ status for qualifying members of the CII

Over 150 countries open up as your workplace

Optional training in London, giving an exposure to International market

Facilitates learning through – workshops, seminars and class debates, solve case studies, role plays

uMBA (Universal MBA)

The Universal MBA programme of MET Asian Management Development Centre is one of the bellwether management courses of the institute. Only the best aspects of management courses of MET Mumbai, Manhattan Institute of Management New York, EAE Business School Spain and TASA Asia are inducted into the uMBA course.

The uMBA programme is designed to bring the best global business and management practices to MET students. The preeminent faculty of the aforementioned institutes developed the uMBA course in coaction that aims at the futuristic and all-inclusive development of the individuals.

The course brings the students the synergy of the Indian mindset and the American form of life learning. This also reflects in the modern teaching techniques of MET that includes case-studies, consolidated international and corporate exposure along with a strong theoretical knowledge.

The outlook of the course is to furnish the students with modern and ever-changing dynamics of the global business field. Students of uMBA will also get the opportunity to study in the two financial capital cities of India and USA.

Programme Highlights:

The progress-driven and unique composition of the uMBA programme by three institutes pave the path towards a universal career.

Opportunity to study and experience the business practices and cultures of two most busy cities of the world- Mumbai and New York.

Paid Internship in New York City- Participants of the uMBA programme will get firsthand experience in the corporate centre of the world. This involvement in New York will induce a business knowledge that many MBA aspirants would not like to exchange with any other destination.

5 Certifications- The uMBA programme can facilitate a student to get certifications from MET, Internship, TASA Asia, EAE Business School and Manhattan Institute of Management.

uMBA opens the doors to the following career options after the completion of the course.

Market/ Business Analyst, International Sales Manager, Global Logistic Manager, Global Finance or Operations Manager, International Project Manager or Strategic Advisor. Participants can venture in any of the sector of their choice among Risk Management, Forex Management, Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, etc.

So, if you are looking for a one-of-kind MBA or PGDM programme, MET will definitely be an alluring choice. Interested candidates can click here to visit the official website of the institute for more details on the other engaging and modern management programmes of the MET.

Read More