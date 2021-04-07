Not Every MBA College Expects 60% Grades

The pressure to score well in every exam is stressful for students. The grading system in education is a bugbear for those who struggle with marks. Nevertheless, students must focus on the future without worrying about marks or grades. Colleges that do not emphasize academic performance have produced as many leaders in diverse fields as those that stress high-scoring students.

When students plan their graduation in management, they seek institutes of repute. Some of the reputed ones may have high academic scores in their admission criteria. However, a good number of colleges admit students based on various other parameters. Those who have missed high school/college grades must seek admission in the latter category of institutes.

The eligibility for admission to MBA/MMS programs in India is a successful undergraduate degree. The minimum pass percentage may vary for different institutes.

Why do some B-schools in India admit only students with >60% marks?

The reason for screening students on academic scores could be the job placement scenario of graduates. Some organizations have stipulated good academic scores both in school exams and at college. Top schools want to ensure the best chances at big corporations for their graduates.

Do grades affect placements?

While some organizations like BCG and PwC may insist on hiring only students who have scored top grades, several big organizations overlook academics when they see other suitable skill sets.

The theory – admitting students with ‘summa cum laude’* and ‘Magna cum laude** will bring laurels – now seems questionable. What is the institute’s merit in churning consummate graduates if they select only the cream? A good number of colleges have risen above the 60+ screening as part of their admission processes.

Some students have merited excellent scores throughout their school and college lives, and others have scored good graduation scores despite poor school grades. However, some others may have missed good grades in both school and college.

Cases of good academic performers failing to secure high-paying jobs have come to light. Reports also surface of many people who have not done well in school/college exams, but top corporations are also growing in number.

Many people who have missed impressive grades in their academics have a fair chance of enrolling in an MBA program.

Several organizations and colleges look at the potential of graduates rather than their academic performances. Candidates who show prowess in grasping business and management nuances impress both university deans and employers.

A B-school admission depends on the candidate’s performance in:

Entrance tests (CAT /XAT /NMAT /SNAP)

GD (group discussion)

PI (personal interview)

WAT (written admission test)

Few schools may shortlist candidates on their academic scores, but many others may overlook school boards and undergrad scores. A person who communicates effectively in the GD-PI-WAT rounds stands an excellent chance of impressing the admission committee.

Similar selection criteria apply in campus recruitments. Organizations look for excellent communication skills and clear-thinking capabilities in their potential employees. Companies seek employees who display leadership acumen, communication skills, industry exposure (in projects or boot camps in freshers), and good grasping power.

One hears of top executives who have been high performers all through school and college. The story has another side too. Many head honchos and CEOs have reached their positions despite low academic scores.

One must not give up on pursuing their graduation for fear of rejection. Many institutes admit candidates with <60%:

Students with the grit and determination to chase admission make it to top B-schools. Enduring hardships like preparing for entrance tests, GD, PI, and WAT, can be rewarding through the coveted B-school seat.

*denoting or holding a university degree achieved with the highest distinction

**denoting or holding a university degree achieved with great distinction

