Cracking the Code to MBA: The MBA Project by IIM Calcutta students continues to provide CAT preparation guidance to MBA aspirants – 4 Session Series

The MBA Project is an initiative by a few students of IIM Calcutta and aims to provide the much-needed guidance to MBA aspirants. Through the sessions, it also plans to raise funds for COVID relief efforts and e-learning initiatives for the families living on the streets of Kolkata, through its partnership with an International NGO Future Hope. The team has already raised upwards of INR 30,000/- so far for this cause.

Successful beginning to The MBA Project Series

Session 1 of The MBA Project series on ‘Career Scope’ was conducted on 19th July between 4-6.30 pm. The session saw 42 aspirants eager to know more about MBA with respect to other possible options.

The session involved 5 speakers – current students from IIM Calcutta from diverse academic and professional backgrounds – who shared their individual stories that made them choose an MBA. The topics covered in the session were ‘Different Career Pathways’, ‘Types of Global and Indian MBA Programs’, ‘MBA Application Process’, ‘Profile Building’ and ‘Personal Journeys’. In the latter part of the session, a variety of questions on these topics were raised by the attendees and were discussed by the speakers. The session was well received by aspirants who gave encouraging feedback to the team. Testimonies of attendees of first session can be read on the The MBA Project’s social media pages.

Looking forward to Cracking CAT

The second session of The MBA Project series is on ‘Cracking CAT’ and will host speakers from different backgrounds who aced the exam in the past 1-2 years. It would delve deeper into the overall and sectional strategies for the CAT exam with a suggested monthly preparation plan. The speakers would be sharing tried and tested preparation tips for individual question types of the CAT exam with a thorough mock analysis approach to be discussed in the latter half of the session. The session on ‘Cracking CAT’ will be held on 26th July, 4-6.30 PM.

What is the benefit to you?

The aim of The MBA Project is to give you a glimpse into the MBA journeys followed by students and alumni who entered IIM Calcutta after having similar academic and professional backgrounds as you. Each session’s panel will have students from different academic and professional backgrounds and they will be sharing their personal stories with you and help guide you to secure the precious B-school admit.

The four sessions revolve around different aspects of the MBA journey – the decision to pursue MBA, cracking the competitive exams for MBA admission and navigating the B-school life. You can be a part of any or all of the sessions and get your queries resolved.

Registration Details

Session 1: Career Scope – Sunday, 19th July, 4-6:30 pm : Completed

Session 2: Cracking CAT – Sunday, 26th July, 4-6.30 pm

Session 3: Other MBA Exams – Sunday, 2nd August, 4-6.30 pm

Session 4: Life in and after MBA – Sunday, 9th August, 4-6.30 pm

Each session will be for 2-2.5 hours with Q&A.

To register for the sessions: Click Here

The price of the individual session is INR 250/-

You can attend all the three remaining sessions at INR 700/-

The COVID Relief Fundraising – Where would the contribution go?

The MBA Project has partnered with Future Hope to contribute to its COVID relief efforts for the families living on the streets of Kolkata. All contribution from the sessions would be to accommodate the dire needs and solve the problems that they face in these adverse circumstances of a pandemic.

About Future Hope:

Future Hope is a 30-year old charity organization dedicated to creating a brighter future for some of the most vulnerable children from the streets and slums of Kolkata by providing opportunity through its homes, school, sports and medical programme and family life homes where the children feel cared for and happy. They offer an all-round education to street & slum children who are given the opportunity to realise their potential and find a path to an independent life.

COVID-19 Efforts:

With a massive team effort and help from the local police Future Hope has already delivered 3,400 rescue ration packs with essentials like dry food and soap to desperate families in Kolkata. Each pack contains enough food to feed a family of five for about two weeks. The team is also aiming to set up e-learning infrastructure for the street children as their classes have come to a standstill in the pandemic.

You can contribute here: thembaproject@icici

Or Reach out to Ajay at +91-9973053532

