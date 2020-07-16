Cracking the Code to MBA: Interactive guidance and mentorship sessions with IIM Calcutta students on navigating your MBA preparation journey

The MBA Project is an initiative by a few students of IIM Calcutta and aims to guide MBA aspirants. It also plans to raise funds for the families living on the streets of Kolkata through its partnership with an International NGO Future Hope for its COVID relief efforts.

Starting this Sunday, 19th of July, there will be 4 curated sessions with a diverse set of speakers. These speakers will shed light on their decisions to do an MBA and why it was the right choice for them. They will also highlight their preparation and mock strategies for competitive entrance exams and the plethora of opportunities that an MBA opened for them in and after their B-school.

The team at The MBA Project strongly feels that everyone should receive the much-needed MBA guidance from seniors while preparing for admission exams. In these unprecedented times of the pandemic, we wish to fulfil this need while giving back to the society and contributing in COVID relief efforts. You can be a part of this initiative and contribute as well.

About the Sessions

There will be 4 interactive sessions conducted over the weekends between 19th July to 9th August 2020. Each session will cover different aspects of navigating the MBA journey and will involve different speakers highlighting their personal experiences.



Session 1: Career Scope – Possible Career Pathways, Different MBA Programs, Profile Building, Personal Stories

Session 2: Cracking CAT – Preparation Strategy, Sectional Tips, Mock Analysis, D-Day Tips

Session 3: Other MBA Exams – Preparation for XAT, NMAT, etc., Difficulty with respect to CAT, Additional Components, Resources for Preparation

Session 4: Life in and after MBA – Navigating MBA, Industry Domains, Placements & Internships, Future Roadmap

All sessions will also host an open Q&A round where participants can get to raise their concerns and get their queries resolved

What is the benefit to you?

The aim of The MBA Project is to give you a glimpse into the MBA journeys followed by students and alumni who entered IIM Calcutta after having similar academic and professional backgrounds as you. Each session’s panel will have students from different academic and professional backgrounds and they will be sharing their personal stories with you and help guide you to secure the precious B-school admit.

The four sessions revolve around different aspects of the MBA journey – the decision to pursue MBA, cracking the competitive exams for MBA admission and navigating the B-school life. You can be a part of any or all of the sessions and get your queries resolved.

Registration Details

Session 1: Career Scope – Sunday, 19th July, 4-6:30 pm

Session 2: Cracking the CAT – Sunday, 26th July, 4-6.30 pm

Session 3: Other MBA Exams – Sunday, 2nd August, 4-6.30 pm

Session 4: Life in and after MBA – Sunday, 9th August, 4-6.30 pm

Each session will be for 2-2.5 hours with Q&A.

You can register for the sessions: Click Here

You can attend all 4 sessions at INR 800/-

The COVID Relief Fundraising – Where would the contribution go?

The MBA Project has partnered with Future Hope to contribute to its COVID relief efforts for the families living on the streets of Kolkata. All contribution from the sessions would be to accommodate the dire needs and solve the problems that they face in these adverse circumstances of a pandemic.

About Future Hope:

Future Hope is a 30-year old charity organization dedicated to creating a brighter future for some of the most vulnerable children from the streets and slums of Kolkata by providing opportunity through its homes, school, sports and medical programme and family life homes where the children feel cared for and happy. They offer an all-round education to street & slum children who are given the opportunity to realise their potential and find a path to an independent life.

COVID-19 Efforts:

With a massive team effort and help from the local police Future Hope has already delivered 3,400 rescue ration packs with essentials like dry food and soap to desperate families in Kolkata. Each pack contains enough food to feed a family of five for about two weeks. The team is also aiming to set up e-learning infrastructure for the street children as their classes have come to a standstill in the pandemic.

You can contribute here: thembaproject@icici

For more information and to keep updated with our activities, Reach out to Ajay at +91-9973053532

