Top MBA Colleges in India 2020, Check Details here

MBA is one of the most sought after courses in India. It is one of the most common courses for people wishing to get a post graduate degree. Therefore, it is only natural that India has a ton of MBA colleges, also called B-schools. These schools are spread all over India, and each year lakhs of students give the Common Admission Test (CAT) and various other tests to get into these colleges.

The triumvirate of colleges which are at the top of the list among MBA colleges are the three IIMs: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta. These three colleges are always involved in a tussle for the top spot in India. However, these three are always the podium finishers in any list of B-schools in India.

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM Calcutta)

Located in Joka, in Kolkata, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta is a government institution and was the first IIM to be established in India. It has been given the status of an Institute of National Importance by the Indian Government.

Apart from the full MBA course spanning two years, IIM Calcutta also offers executives with work experience a one year MBA course. Candidates can also pursue a doctorate in these institutions. It was the first B-school to get the triple accreditation in India and is still among just two B-schools to do so. IIM Calcutta is the only MBA college in India to be a part of the CEMS Global Alliance in Management Education.

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad)

Located in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad is a government institution and was the second IIM to be established in India. It has been given the status of an Institute of National Importance by the Indian Government.

It was founded in the year 1961 and since then it has offered a variety of master’s programmes in various fields of management. Apart from the full MBA course spanning two years, IIM Ahmedabad also offers executives with work experience a one year MBA course. Candidates can also join various programmes for fellowship in the institute.

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM Bangalore)

Located in the city renowned for technological developments, Bangalore in India, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is a government institution and was the third among the long list of IIMs to be established in India, after the first two mentioned above.

It has been given the status of an Institute of National Importance by the Indian Government. It was founded in the year 1973 and in one of the globally ranked colleges from India. It has received world rankings from the Global MBA Rankings by Financial Times and the QS World University Rankings.

IIM Bangalore offers the general MBA full time course for 2 years. Apart from this full time course, it also offers experienced executives a full time course for MBA for a duration of 1 year. The working executives also get a chance to study at this institute as it offers them a part time MBA course which runs for a duration of 2 years.

