IIM Bangalore Rated amongst top 50 Global Schools for executive education

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore is one of the leading business schools not only in India but in the world as well. Yes, that is the reason that in the recent Financial Times Executive Education 2020 Rankings, IIM Bangalore has been ranked amongst the Top 50 global educational institutions in the field of executive education.

In fact, this is the second consecutive year in which IIM Bangalore has been ranked amongst the Top 50 global executive education institutions.

In a statement issued by the administration of IIM Bangalore, it has been stated that the institute is, in fact, the only Indian management school to have made it to the coveted list of leading global executive education institutions.

Along with the list of the Top 50 providers of executive education globally, open plus custom programmes, Financial Times has released the list for top 85 business schools offering custom programmes and Top 50 business schools for open education.

Earlier this year, the one-year full-time MBA programme of IIM Bangalore, i.e. Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) was ranked at the 27th position in the Global MBA Rankings 2020 released by Financial Times. Then also, IIM Bangalore managed to bag the highest ranking amongst all business schools in India.

IIM features in all the three lists issued by Financial Times. While in the list for Top 50 business schools for executive education it has been ranked at the 45th position, in the list for custom programs it features at the 52nd position and 55th position for the open education programs.

Business Schools participating in the survey are ranked according to various parameters to arrive at a final ranking such as, rating by the organisation on several parameters that commissioned the executive education course (in case of the custom program), for open programs the participating schools are rated by the participants of the course, and then on the basis of the data provided by the respective business schools.

The major parameters on which the business school is ranked in the list are course design, teaching methods, faculty, and facilities.

When contacted, Mr Madan Mohan Raj, Chief Programme Officer, Executive Education Programmes, IIM Bangalore stated that the key differentiators to the success of the institution in the field of executive education is the way in which the executive education programs are designed and delivered which aligns them with the needs of the learner as well as the organisation.

The Director of the institute, Prof. G. Raghuram said that the reason behind the success of the institution is the passionate commitment of the faculty to engage in teaching those subjects which they love and have a rich experience of their own learning.

He also emphasised on the role of the robust executive education team of the institute that engages with the clients, supports program designs as well as handle all the work for ensuring a high quality learning experience.

He summed up by saying that As Bangalore is a global city, it also has a role to play in the success of the institution as the city itself resembles innovation and aspiration of the people.

Source – Hindustan Times

