SSC CHSL 2019 Application Process Started on ssc.nic.in, Check Complete Details here; Last Date to Apply is 10th January 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Application Process

The SSC CHSL 2019 Detailed notification has been released today by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the position through the official website of SSC.

The commission will conduct combined higher secondary exam 2019 from 16th March 2020 and 27th March 2020.The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam detailed notification has been out yesterday, 3rd December 2019.

The application process for SSC CHSL 2019 will begin from 3rd December 2019 and will end on 10th January 2020. A short notice was released by the commission in Employment Newspaper dated 30 November 2019 to 6 December 2019.

Important Dates of SSC CHSL 2019:

Name of the Event Dates The application Process Starts on 3rd December 2019 The application process ends on 10th January 2020 SSC CHSL 2019 phase 1 exam date 16th to 27th March 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Vacancy Details:

Candidates must keep an eye on the official website for the vacancy details as it will be releasing soon by the commission.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have 12th pass candidates from any recognised university.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidates must not be less than 8 years or more than 27 years.

Age relaxation is applicable for the reserved category candidates.

Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for SSC CHSL 2019 Recruitment must do so from 3 December to 10 January 2020.

This recruitment exam is being held every year by the Staff Selection Commission conducts to recruit for the position of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

