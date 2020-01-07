SSC CHSL 2019: Apply before 10th Jan on ssc.nic.in; Check for More Details here

The registration process for SSC CHSL 2019-20 started on 3rd December 2019 and will be ending on 10th January 2020. Interested candidates can complete their registration process by visiting the official website of Staff Selection Commission, SSC.

Candidates must glance through the eligibility criteria before applying for the same. They must complete their registration process in order to avoid the last-minute rush.

Important Dates:

Name of the Events Dates Online applications started on 3 December 2019 Online application closing on 10 January 2020 (23:59) Deadline for application fee payment 12 January 2020 (23:59) Last date for generation of offline Challan 12 January 2020 (23:59) Deadline for Chalan Payment (during working hours of Bank) 14 January 2020 SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1 Exam 16 to 27 March 2020 SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 2 Exam 28 June 2020

The official web link to get more updates details on the recruitment process is www.ssc.nic.in .

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO, Candidates must be 12th passed or have equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Whereas, for Data Entry Operator (DEO), candidates must have 12th passed certificate in Science branch with Mathematics as one of the subjects from a recognized Board or equivalent.

How to Apply SSC CHSL 2019?

Eligible candidates can apply for SSC CHSL 2019 Recruitment from 03 December to 10 January 2020 by following process:

Part-I (One-Time Registration)

Go to the SSC official website and register as per the instruction.

Part-II (Online Application Form)

After registration is done, click on the ‘Apply link’ in the ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 Section’ inside the Latest Notifications tab by using the Registration Number‟ and password.

SSC CHSL Selection process depends on the basis of candidate’s performance in Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and the Typing Test/ Skill Test (Tier-III).

