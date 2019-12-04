Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Schedule Released on manabadi.com; Soon to be Released on the Official Website

Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Schedule

The time table for Telangana SSC 2020 examinations has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Telangana. Candidates applying for the exam can check the released time table on the official website of Telangana SSC.

The Telangana Class 10th SSC 2020 board is scheduled to start from 19th March 2020 and end on 6th April 2020. Candidates will soon be able to download their admit card on the official website of BSE Telangana.

The TS SSC 2020 is now available on some of the third-party websites. The schedule is also expected to be released soon on www.bse.telanagana.gov.in .

TS BSE SSC 2020 Time Table:

Date & Day Subject & Paper March 19, 2020 First Language Paper – 1, Group A | First Language Paper – I, Composite Course March 20, 2020 First Language Paper – II, Group A | First Language Paper – II, Composite Course March 21, 2020 Second Language March 23, 2020 English Paper I March 24, 2020 English Paper II March 26, 2020 Mathematics Paper I March 27, 2020 Mathematics Paper II March 28, 2020 General Science Paper I March 30, 2020 General Science Paper II March 31, 2020 Social Studies Paper I April 1, 2020 Social Studies Paper II April 3, 2020 OSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit & Arabic) April 4, 2020 OSSC Main Language Paper II (Sanskrit & Arabic) April 6, 2020 SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Candidates can raise their concern to their respective schools in case of any discrepancy found for downloading the admit card. The individual time and subject code are also available on the official notice for TS SSC 2020 March Time table.

Prior released of the time table will help students in preparing for the examination well.

Stay tuned to the official website for more updates on the TS BSE SSC 2020 examination.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IXu-izHUDUA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Schedule Released on manabadi.com; Soon to be Released on the Official Website was last modified:

Read More