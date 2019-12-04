HomeEngineering Articles
  • Articles

    • Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Schedule Released on manabadi.com; Soon to be Released on the Official Website

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Schedule: Candidates can download the exam dates released on the official website, manabadi.com.

    Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Schedule
    Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Schedule

    The time table for Telangana SSC 2020 examinations has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Telangana. Candidates applying for the exam can check the released time table on the official website of Telangana SSC.

    The Telangana Class 10th SSC 2020 board is scheduled to start from 19th March 2020 and end on 6th April 2020. Candidates will soon be able to download their admit card on the official website of BSE Telangana.

    The TS SSC 2020 is now available on some of the third-party websites. The schedule is also expected to be released soon on www.bse.telanagana.gov.in .

    TS BSE SSC 2020 Time Table:

    Date & Day Subject & Paper
    March 19, 2020 First Language Paper – 1, Group A | First Language Paper – I, Composite Course
    March 20, 2020 First Language Paper – II, Group A | First Language Paper – II, Composite Course
    March 21, 2020 Second Language
    March 23, 2020 English Paper I
    March 24, 2020 English Paper II
    March 26, 2020 Mathematics Paper I
    March 27, 2020 Mathematics Paper II
    March 28, 2020 General Science Paper I
    March 30, 2020 General Science Paper II
    March 31, 2020 Social Studies Paper I
    April 1, 2020 Social Studies Paper II
    April 3, 2020 OSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit & Arabic)
    April 4, 2020 OSSC Main Language Paper II (Sanskrit & Arabic)
    April 6, 2020 SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

    Candidates can raise their concern to their respective schools in case of any discrepancy found for downloading the admit card. The individual time and subject code are also available on the official notice for TS SSC 2020 March Time table.

    Prior released of the time table will help students in preparing for the examination well.

    Stay tuned to the official website for more updates on the TS BSE SSC 2020 examination.

    Read Next

    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in, Check for More Details here
    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 - 2021: Candidates can check the Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE
    Engineering Entrance Exams, Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form Available on nbhm.dae.gov.in, Check Details here
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form: Candidates can apply as the application form is available on nbhm.dae.gov.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Candidates can check here, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details.
    In Engineering  ·  in 2 hours
    HPBOSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020: Check for the Tentative Dates; Final Date Sheet will be released on 20th December 2019
    Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is an official examination board in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is responsible for overlooking the board exams for class 10th and class 12th students across multiple schools in the state. As the board exams conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
    In Engineering  ·  in 2 hours