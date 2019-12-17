SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancy Details Released on ssc.nic.in, Check Details here

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancy Details

The Notification has been passed by Staff Selection Commission issuing the final vacancy list for the Combined Higher Secondary Level recruitment examination 2017. The vacancies have been issued for various departments under the Central government’s ministries.

Around a total of 5,874 vacancies in several departments with 3,241 in general category, 795 in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 408 in ST and 1430 under the OBC category.

And also, the commission has decreased the vacancies from 5,895 posts announced in May. Before, SSC announced a total of 3,259 vacant posts.

There is a total of 48,404 candidates qualified in the CHSL examination conducted in two phases from March 4 to March 26, 2018, and July 8, 2018.

The candidates who have qualified in the SSC CHSL examination 2017 shall check the department-wise vacancies through the official website- www.ssc.nic.in .

For more details for the same candidates are advised to read the notification and also refer below-

Pay Scale-

For the post of LDC and JSA, applicants shall be getting a monthly pay of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200, addition to the grade pay of Rs 1,900. For PA and SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in a room to the grade pay of, Rs 2400 and those candidates hired to the post of DEO will get a remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2,400.

SSC CHSL examination is held for the recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel everywhere the country.

Selection Process-

The selection process shall be carried in three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

