SSC CHSL 2019 Application Process ends on 10th Jan on ssc.nic.in; Check Important Dates here

SSC CHSL 2019 Application Process

The Staff Selection Commission has announced that the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination will be conducted from March 16, 2020 until March 27, 2020. The candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the exam can apply in the official website of the Staff Selection commission.

The registration for the exam began on December 3, 2019. The candidates have to finish the registration process before the last day of registration on January 10, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for online registration December 3, 2019. Last date of online registration January 10, 2020. Starting date for examination March 16, 2020. Last date of Examination March 27, 2020.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam on SSC CHSL 2019 is www.ssc.nic.in .

Eligibility Criteria:

To register for the Combined higher secondary examination the candidates should have fulfilled the eligibility criteria given below.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates should have passed standard 10 th and standard 12 th from any recognized board with a minimum pass mark of 55 %.

and standard 12 from any recognized board with a minimum pass mark of 55 %. The candidates who wants apply for the post of data entry operator should have passed standard 12th with science and mathematics as their 1st

Exam Pattern:

The phase 1 exam will be divided into 2 parts they are Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3.

The tier 1 is a computer-based examination which will consists of 100 multiple choice questions. The candidate’s knowledge in English Literature, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence and General Awareness will be tested in tier 1 exam.

The tier 2 examination is a descriptive exam which will be conducted for 100 marks via the pen and paper mode.

The tier 3 is a skill test which is used to test the typing skill of the candidates.

