SSC CHSL 2020 Apply Online at ssc.nic.in for LDC, DEO, JSA, SA and PA Post, Steps How to Apply Check here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is responsible for carrying out several recruitments of Group C and Group D posts. Some of the commonly conducted examinations by the Staff Selection Commission include SSC CGL, SSC JHT, SSC JE, SSC CPO etc.

The Staff Selection Commission is set to conduct the recruitment process for SSC CHSL 2019-2020.

The SSC CHSL exam stands for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination. This examination is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment of candidates into the posts which require higher secondary education as a minimum education qualification.

The SSC CHSL 2019-20 recruitment drive is being conducted for the following posts –

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operators (DEO)

The application process for these posts started on 3rd December 2019. The applications will take place through the online mode, and all interested candidates should make sure that they make their applications before 10th January 2020.

In order to make the applications, candidates can follow the steps as given below –

Step-1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, which is https://ssc.nic.in/

Step-2: Register on the official website and then login with the credentials obtained during the registration.

Step-3: Click on the Apply tab on the top of the homepage.

Step-4: Select the CHSL tab.

Step-5: Click on the Apply link under the option which reads “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019.”

Step-6: Fill in all the details in the application form meticulously. Make sure the there are no mistakes by double-checking.

Step-7: Upload the scanned documents required to make the application.

Step-8: Make the payment of the application fees which is Rs 100/-

Step-9: Submit the application form.

Step-10: Take a printout of the application form for future references

Candidates must make sure that they check the eligibility criteria for this examination which is as follows –

Candidates must be Class 12 pass from a recognised board. Minimum age of application is 18 years. The candidate should not be above 27 years of age.

The recruitment of candidates for various SSC CHSL posts will take place in three stages –

Tier-I

Tier-II

Skill tests

The first-tier examination of SSC CHSL will be conducted from 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020. The candidates who qualify in this tier will be able to appear for the next phase, which is Tier-Ii examination. The second tier will be conducted on 28th June 2020.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission and refer to the detailed notification released by it.

