Gujarat GDS Result 2019 Announced on appost.in, Steps to Download here

Gujarat GDS Result 2019

The result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) has been released by the India Post, Gujarat Circle. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results on the official website of GDS.

This recruitment exam is being held for the recruitment of the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the Gujarat Circle. A total of 2510 vacancies are available for GDS Posts as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak in Ahmedabad, Banasanktha, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gondal, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kutch, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Anand, Bardol,i Bharuch, Kheda ,Navsari ,Panchmahals, Surat Vadodara and Valsad.

The final selection for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) will be done on the basis of document verification of all educational & other certificates produced by the candidates. The Selection is based on the performance and merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied.

The official website to get more details on the GDS 2019 exam and download the result declared is www.appost.in . Candidates can check below steps to download the result.

Steps to Download Gujarat GDS Result 2019:

Visit the official website of GDS as mentioned above.

Click on the Result Section available on the home page.

Go to the link related to result of GDS for Gujarat.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check and download the result.

Take a print of the result for future reference.

Candidates selected will be able to appear for the document verification round. Keep visiting the official website of APPOST for more updates and timely information on the exam.

