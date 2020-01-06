SSC CHSL Registration 2019-20 to end on 10th Jan on ssc.nic.in; Apply Soon

SSC CHSL Registration 2019-20

The registration process for SSC CHSL 2019-20 is going to end on 10th January 2020. Candidates who are eligible can complete their registration process by visiting the official website of Staff Selection Commission, SSC.

Candidates must complete their registration process in order to avoid the last-minute rush. The official notification must be checked thoroughly before registering as some amendments were done in the process.

SSC CHSL 2019 Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date Starting Date of online application 3 December 2019 Last date for submitting online application 10 January 2020 (23:59) Last date for making online fee payment 12 January 2020 (23:59) Last date for generation of offline Challan 12 January 2020 (23:59) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 14 January 2020 SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1 Exam Date 16 to 27 March 2020 SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 2 Exam Date 28 June 2020

Vacancy Details:

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operators (DEO)

Pay Scale:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs.

19,900-63,200)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

The official web page of SSC to get more details on the recruitment process is www.ssc.nic.in .

Educational Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must be 12th passed or have any equivalent examination from the recognized Board or the University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must be 12th passed in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be categorised under the age group of 18 to 27 years.

The direct link for registration and amendment in the notice is as follows:

Candidates applying in SSC CHSL will get selected on the basis of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Typing Test/ Skill Test (Tier-III).

Also read, SSC CHSL Final Marks 2017.

<noscript><iframe title="SSC CHSL ONLINE FORM 2019-20|| HOW TO APPLY SSC CHSL ONLINE FORM 2020||SUPER STUDY" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BrpVfG4CsuY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More