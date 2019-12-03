SSC CHSL 2019 Exam pattern for Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Typing Test

HomeStaff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020SSC CHSL 2019 Articles
    SSC CHSL 2019, Staff Selection Commission check here Exam pattern for Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Typing Test. Candidates can check official website ssc.nic.in

    Staff Selection Commission is one such recruitment agency operating under the Central Government that is highly popular with candidates aspiring for government jobs. Staff Selection Commission conducts various recruitment campaigns every year to select the ideal candidates for the available vacancies across multiple profiles.

    Every year hundreds of thousands of candidates appear for different exams conducted by SSC. Presently, the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is creating the buzz amongst the candidates.

    As the registrations for the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 have started on 3rd December 2019 and will end by 10th January 2020, candidates are rushing to complete their online applications.

    If any students have not yet completed their applications for SSC CHSL Exam 2019, they must do so at the earliest. Admit cards for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 Paper 1 will be generated only for those students who have completed the online registration process successfully.

    SSC CHSL Exam 2019: Exam Pattern

    SSC CHSL Exam 2019 will be conducted in three different levels, wherein only those candidates who have qualified the previous level will be selected to appear for the next level examination.

    • Tier 1 of SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is an objective type examination with multiple-choice questions. The exam will be conducted online as a Computer Based Test. The examination time has been reduced from 120 minutes to 75 minutes. For candidates with visual disability, the examination time is 100 minutes
    • Tier 2 of SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is a descriptive paper which is conducted in a written mode. Candidates must attempt the entire paper in only one language, i.e. English or Hindi. The time duration for this exam is 60 minutes.
    • Tier 3 of SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is a computer proficiency or skill test which will be held for candidates applying for select profiles only.

    SSC CHSL Exam 2019: Syllabus

    In order to ensure that they are able to score the highest marks in each Tier examination, candidates must focus their preparations around the prescribed syllabus. For detailed information pertaining to the syllabus, candidates must log-on to the official website of SSC @ www.ssc.nic.in

    • Tier 1 of SSC CHSL Exam 2019 comprises of 4 different subjects i.e.
      • Logical Reasoning
      • Quantitative Ability
      • English Language
      • General Awareness

    Candidates must refer to the sample papers, past papers, and suggested study material to prepare for this exam.

    • Tier 2 of SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is a descriptive exam with two sections
      • Essay Writing (Up to 250 words)
      • Letter Writing (Up to 150 words)

    Candidates must read various magazines, newspapers, articles etc. to prepare for this Tier.

    • Tier 3 of SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is applicable only for candidates who are applying for select profiles. These tests might include typing test and computer aptitude test. Practising the required skill is the best way to prepare for this exam.

