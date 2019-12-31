List of Top MBA Colleges accepting 75+ CAT Percentile

The result of the CAT 2019 exam will be declared around the second week of January 2020 by IIM Kozhikode. This is the time when MBA aspirants get more anxious than ever.

Somehow, the result becomes more important than the exam. Questions like, “What if I don’t get 90+ percentile? What if I score 75 percentile in CAT? Will I have the chance of getting into a top MBA college?” haunts every student until the result is announced. These questions become crucial for candidates who are not confident of securing a 90+ percentile score.

Nonetheless, you have already given your best shot and it’s time to buckle up for the next stage. You will be happy to know that there are a plethora of good colleges that accept a 75+ CAT percentile. So even if you have scored 75+ percentile, your chances of getting into a top MBA college remains fair.

80 to 85 percentile

Candidates securing a percentile between this range still have the chance of making into the final list of one of the best MBA institutions. Shortlisting your future college is a tough task and one should be very thoughtful while making that decision.

Here is a list of all the top MBA colleges that accept a CAT percentile score between 80 to 85. You can expect a call letter for the next stage from any of the following institutions:-

Name of College/Institution Approx. Cut Off Percentile DMS, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 80+ Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai 80+ Delhi School of Management, Delhi Technical University, Delhi 80+ National Institute of Technology, Durgapur 80+ National Institute of Technology, Rourkela 80+ SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai 85 Institute of Financial Management and Research, Changambakkam 85 Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai 85 Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Bangalore 85 Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Bangalore 85 T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal 85 FORE School of Management, New Delhi 85

75 to 80 percentile

There are more than enough good MBA colleges that accept a 75+ percentile score. A good course structure and quality placement opportunities are the two most important benchmarks that students look for while selecting a college. As it happens, all the below-listed colleges are known to offer its students both.

Name of College/Institution Approx. Cut Off Percentile Indian Institute of Management Shillong 75+ National Institute of Technology, Warangal 75+ Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS-Pilani, Pilani 75+ Christ University-Institute of Management, Bangalore 75+ SRM University, Chennai 75+ College of Management and Economics Studies, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun 75+ Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal 75+ IBS Business School, Hyderabad 75+ Amity University, Noida 75+ Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore 75+ KIIT School of Rural Management, Bhubaneswar 75+ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textile Management, Coimbatore 75+

Note:- The data given in this article is based on last year’s cut off and should not be mistaken as the official cut off.

The Crucial Stage 2

The CAT Exam score index is only one component of the final CAT score. What you think you might lack in the percentile can be made up in Stage 2. After selecting the colleges of your choice carefully, it is time for you to work hard for the next stage.

All colleges have different selection criteria. While most colleges conduct a Group discussion followed by a Personal Interview(PI), many MBA institutions hold a Writing Ability Test along with the PI. A very good score in GD/WAT and PI can improve your final score and ensure your selection in your prefered college.

More Colleges accepting 70+ CAT percentile(City Wise)

Even if you have scored 70 percentile in your CAT exam, you have a good chance of getting into other top MBA colleges apart from the ones mentioned above in this article.

Some of the top MBA colleges that accept a CAT percentile score of 70+ are as follows:-

Delhi NCR

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi

Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida

Apeejay School of Management, New Delhi

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon

IBS Business School, Gurgaon, Gurgaon

Mumbai & Pune

IBS Business School, Mumbai

IBS Business School, Pune

Institute of Management Development and Research, Pune

Universal Business School, Mumbai

Vishwakarma Institute of Management, Pune

Bangalore

IBS Business School, Bangalore

MS Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bangalore

Alliance School of Business, Alliance University, Bangalore

Acharya Bangalore Business School, Bangalore

Indus Business Academy, Bangalore

Tentative Deadlines for 2020 Registration

Several colleges have announced the tentative deadline to complete the registration process.

Be sure to register for the college you want to get in well before the deadline.

Name of College/Institution Tentative Deadline Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai 10th January 2020 Institute of Financial Management and Research, Changambakkam Working Professionals Round-4th February 2020 General Round-3rd March 2020 T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal 17th January 2020 Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS-Pilani, Pilani 17th February 2020 Christ University-Institute of Management, Bangalore 27th January 2020 SRM Chennai 30th April 2020 Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal 20th February 2020 KIIT School of Rural Management, Bhubaneswar 13th January 2020 Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore 31st January 2020

