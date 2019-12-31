List of Top MBA Colleges accepting 75+ CAT Percentile
The result of the CAT 2019 exam will be declared around the second week of January 2020 by IIM Kozhikode. This is the time when MBA aspirants get more anxious than ever.
Somehow, the result becomes more important than the exam. Questions like, “What if I don’t get 90+ percentile? What if I score 75 percentile in CAT? Will I have the chance of getting into a top MBA college?” haunts every student until the result is announced. These questions become crucial for candidates who are not confident of securing a 90+ percentile score.
Nonetheless, you have already given your best shot and it’s time to buckle up for the next stage. You will be happy to know that there are a plethora of good colleges that accept a 75+ CAT percentile. So even if you have scored 75+ percentile, your chances of getting into a top MBA college remains fair.
80 to 85 percentile
Candidates securing a percentile between this range still have the chance of making into the final list of one of the best MBA institutions. Shortlisting your future college is a tough task and one should be very thoughtful while making that decision.
Here is a list of all the top MBA colleges that accept a CAT percentile score between 80 to 85. You can expect a call letter for the next stage from any of the following institutions:-
|Name of College/Institution
|Approx. Cut Off Percentile
|DMS, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|80+
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai
|80+
|Delhi School of Management, Delhi Technical University, Delhi
|80+
|National Institute of Technology, Durgapur
|80+
|National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|80+
|SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
|85
|Institute of Financial Management and Research, Changambakkam
|85
|Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai
|85
|Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Bangalore
|85
|Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Bangalore
|85
|T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal
|85
|FORE School of Management, New Delhi
|85
75 to 80 percentile
There are more than enough good MBA colleges that accept a 75+ percentile score. A good course structure and quality placement opportunities are the two most important benchmarks that students look for while selecting a college. As it happens, all the below-listed colleges are known to offer its students both.
|Name of College/Institution
|Approx. Cut Off Percentile
|Indian Institute of Management Shillong
|75+
|National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|75+
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS-Pilani, Pilani
|75+
|Christ University-Institute of Management, Bangalore
|75+
|SRM University, Chennai
|75+
|College of Management and Economics Studies, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun
|75+
|Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal
|75+
|IBS Business School, Hyderabad
|75+
|Amity University, Noida
|75+
|Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore
|75+
|KIIT School of Rural Management, Bhubaneswar
|75+
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textile Management, Coimbatore
|75+
Note:- The data given in this article is based on last year’s cut off and should not be mistaken as the official cut off.
The Crucial Stage 2
The CAT Exam score index is only one component of the final CAT score. What you think you might lack in the percentile can be made up in Stage 2. After selecting the colleges of your choice carefully, it is time for you to work hard for the next stage.
All colleges have different selection criteria. While most colleges conduct a Group discussion followed by a Personal Interview(PI), many MBA institutions hold a Writing Ability Test along with the PI. A very good score in GD/WAT and PI can improve your final score and ensure your selection in your prefered college.
More Colleges accepting 70+ CAT percentile(City Wise)
Even if you have scored 70 percentile in your CAT exam, you have a good chance of getting into other top MBA colleges apart from the ones mentioned above in this article.
Some of the top MBA colleges that accept a CAT percentile score of 70+ are as follows:-
Delhi NCR
Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi
Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida
Apeejay School of Management, New Delhi
Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
IBS Business School, Gurgaon, Gurgaon
Mumbai & Pune
IBS Business School, Mumbai
IBS Business School, Pune
Institute of Management Development and Research, Pune
Universal Business School, Mumbai
Vishwakarma Institute of Management, Pune
Bangalore
IBS Business School, Bangalore
MS Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bangalore
Alliance School of Business, Alliance University, Bangalore
Acharya Bangalore Business School, Bangalore
Indus Business Academy, Bangalore
Tentative Deadlines for 2020 Registration
Several colleges have announced the tentative deadline to complete the registration process.
Be sure to register for the college you want to get in well before the deadline.
|Name of College/Institution
|Tentative Deadline
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai
|10th January 2020
|Institute of Financial Management and Research, Changambakkam
|Working Professionals Round-4th February 2020
General Round-3rd March 2020
|T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal
|17th January 2020
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS-Pilani, Pilani
|17th February 2020
|Christ University-Institute of Management, Bangalore
|27th January 2020
|SRM Chennai
|30th April 2020
|Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal
|20th February 2020
|KIIT School of Rural Management, Bhubaneswar
|13th January 2020
|Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore
|31st January 2020