List of Top MBA Colleges accepting 85+ CAT Percentile

Getting admission in the top colleges is the prime motive of all the aspirants so that they can get an excellent exposure to build a brilliant career ahead.

Almost all the colleges and institutions at the top ranks prefer conducting a nation-wide exam so that the chosen ones can pass the first level and proceed closer to get an admission. The same stands true for all of the top B-schools in India.

Common Admission Test (CAT) is considered to be one of the toughest exams in the world as the elite IIMs conduct it and seek the best profiles from the applicants. The metaphor of ‘who will bell the CAT?’ fits well in this context. Isn’t it?

Your CAT percentile decides your journey

The IIMs seek a heavy percentile from the applicants. There are other B-schools which accepts percentile less than 90% and let candidates apply for the next stages of selection. If your percentile is 85+ percentile, there is no reason to get disheartened.

You have performed well and outsmarted more than 85% of the candidates appeared in the contemporary CAT exam. You can still find the top colleges which prefer candidates with 85+ percentile to apply for the next levels of selection.

In most cases, the aspirants prepare and wait for another year to take the same test with a wide hope to make it better this time. It cannot be fixated that the result will be better the next year. It entirely depends on the questions, type and number of candidates and your dedication.

This is why the majority of the candidates consider 85+ percentile as a good option for entering a prospective career of management. They go for those colleges which allow profiles with 85+ percentile result in the CAT exam.

What to do and where to apply?

This year the CAT 2019 exam has been conducted and the aspirants are waiting for the results to be published by IIM Kozhikode. The date is tentatively fixed between January 6th and January 10th 2020. Once the score is out, the candidates will start receiving cold calls daily from the respective colleges for admission.

Most of the calls are not applicable and should not be taken seriously. This is the age of information that a student or an aspirant can find information easily. All you need is the top list of colleges that allows the students scoring 85+ percentile in the CAT 2019 exam.

Concentrate by avoiding the cold calls from different institutes and find the list of colleges mentioned below. Also, check the cut-off percentile considered by institutes for reference.

Goa Institute of Management, Goa – 92+

FORE School of Management, Delhi – 90+

Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai + 90+

Institute of Financial Management & Research, Chennai – 85+

Great Lakes Institute of Management – 90+

TA Pai Management Institute – 90+

IRMA, Anand – 90+

MICA, Ahmedabad – 85+

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai – 90+

Nirma University, Ahmedabad – 85+

Lal Bahadur Shashtri Institute of Management (Delhi) – 85 +

BITS Pilani Dept. of Management – 85+

Institute of Management, Banaras Hindu University – 85+

IMI, Delhi – 90+

Vinod Gupta School of Management, IIT Kharagpur – 90+

Department of Management Studies, IIM Madras – 90+

Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee – 90+

Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur – 85+

School of Management, Manipal University – 85+

University Business School, Chandigarh – 90+

Delhi School of Management-DTU – 85+

Department of Management Sciences, Pune University – 90+

Delhi School of Economics – 90+

Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirapalli – 85+

PS: The cut-offs vary depending on the result and applications every year.

Out of these colleges, IRMA and MICA will let the candidates apply for another level of screening once they have cracked CAT with 85+ percentile. IMRA conducts IRMASAT and MICA conducts MICAT for admission in its institution. Only these two institutes follow an in-house exam rule. Once passed, the candidates will be eligible for the group discussion and personal interview level.

The next levels of after application

It is suggested to all the candidates that they should apply for more than one college. It will help them to secure a position in a reputed institution as there are two more levels of elimination rounds.

In these two rounds, a personality test of the aspiring candidates will be taken by the college mentors. It means that the communication skill, personality, confidence, leadership qualities, aptitude, presence of mind, etc will be tested by the bench of interviewers and GD conductors.

The final selection will be done by considering the percentile of a candidate and his performance in the next two levels of elimination. The admission criteria of the colleges vary and depend on the decision taken by the authorities.

What to do to find the right colleges?

All you need to do is to follow the tips mentioned below and find the right MBA colleges that prefer candidates with 85+ percentile.

Check the list of programs

Find out the type of MBA programs offered by the colleges. Find out what you want to do and make a list of colleges with a huge reputation in offering that particular program.

Affiliation

It is a must-check element when you are scrutinizing MBA colleges. Without a proper affiliation, your MBA certification might not get proper evaluation or preference from the employers later.

Course fee

You might have to seek an education loan from a bank. Check out the entire cost of studying including the course fee for making a proper decision.

Verdict

Consider the list of colleges and follow the tips mentioned below to find the right institution for you. Find the deadline of your top preferences and apply beforehand. Once you are done with the applications, prepare for the GD/PI levels for every college.

