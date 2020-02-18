LBSIM Executive MBA, Check here for Programme Highlights and Eligibility

The Executive MBA at Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management is a 15 month long full time course approved by the AICTE or the All India Council for Technical Education. This course is by nature a sort of an accelerated MBA or we can say, an MBA crash course.

This program is mainly designed for professionals with a work experience and industry exposure of over 5 years or above and it aims to groom all the Experienced Executives for a role in General Management in the functional domain and a worldwide orientation.

This programme has been designed with five clearly distinct modules, which are foundation, functional, integration, internationalization and dissertation. This course brings in a very global perspective among the pupils pursuing it and it is done by a part of the curriculum known as the International Immersion Module.

This module gives students the perfect occasion to broaden their horizons and their thinking capabilities all the while deepening their understanding about the ever increasing global economic conditions.

The course covers an educational trip to any BRICS nation, which is an emerging economy, or any developed economy like any Eastern European nation, or to any successful economy in Asia like South Korea or Singapore.

The class goes to any such countries for their field trip, spends around two weeks learning about the economy of the country and also about its society with a special emphasis on subject matters which affect the industry and business, they go on to field tours and meet corporate workers, government officials and business people. They also attend cultural programs and social gatherings to get intimate with the country in a better manner.

Highlights of the programme:

Taught by the best of faculty members and practitioners of the industry, this is a full-time course which involves working professionals. A course tailor made for contemporary issues laid on the five major principles of internationalization, integration, foundation, functional and dissertation. This program also allows students to have an opportunity for a social and cultural exchange programme which comes under the social responsibility and sustainability course. This course is uniquely blended and strongly emphasises on contemporary issues in the management sector which is offered by all the top practitioners and veterans of the industry. This also facilitates the students to have a sort of dissertation and discussion about the current topics and issues that leaders and managers need to cope up with. Since this is totally based on the theory of getting hands-on knowledge, this programme is architected in such a manner that it is very outcome-centric. This course binds the elements of knowledge, aptitude and skills that are inculcated through various simulations, workshops, debates, field-trips and field-works and social immersions.

