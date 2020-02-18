LBSIM Delhi Final Placement Report, Highest Package is upto 28 LPA

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Delhi offers a PGDM course in General, Finance and Research and Business Analytics, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

The programme is spread over the course of two years and the total intake capacity for these programmes is 360 students only. Besides these two-year courses, the college also facilitates a PGDM Executive programme which is spread over the course of 15-months and is full time.

This course is meant only for professionals who have work experience and industry exposure for over 5 years right after graduating. Another course is the PGDM part time course which spreads over 3 years and is meant for people who have work experience and industry exposure of 2 years and above.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management lives up to the glorious name of its past and witnesses a wonderful placement round every year in its campus. Being one of Delhi’s reputed business schools, the institution manages to bag one top recruiter after the other during every placement season.

It witnesses around 270 offers placed from 110 companies on an average, and since the institution guarantees 100% placements, it is not a marketing gimmick, but a real fact since the students actually achieve almost around 100% of placements for all the students who are eligible, with numerous recruiters coming up and being added to the already-wide recruiter portfolio.

Multinational giants like Deloitte and EY India, ITC, Marsh India, Asian paints flock to the campus offering coveted job profiles since no one is unaware of the competency of the pupils of the institute.

Domestic banks like RBL, YES Bank and HDFC also make a carved presence for themselves by presenting offer letters for their most coveted positions to the PGDM Finance students.

With the robust growth of the IT Industry and the IT sector, the domain of Information Technology is also well represented by companies like TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, POSist, Infosys, Accenture and the like.

A huge number of coveted positions and varied profiles are also offered by some comparatively new recruiters like OYO, CCD, Religare, Edelweiss, Schneider, DeShaw, EY, Bata and so on.

Quite a humongous number of coveted positions in Sales and Marketing was offered by reputed companies like Hitachi, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Aditya Birla, Bajaj Finserv while marketing research and finance students got profiles extended to them by companies like The Smart Cube, Gartner, Grail Research, Kantar, Nielsen, ZS Associates, CARE ratings etc.

On an average, the annual package of these recruited students of each batch is around 9.20 lakh INR per annum with the latest record of a 100% recruitment. The highest package in domestic companies is 28 lakhs INR per annum. Around 3% of the students had multiple offers from companies, and about 4% of the students had offers pre-placement, via summer internships and the like.

The summer internship stipend ranges from around 5000 INR to 9000 INR per month and over 90 companies have selected the students of the institution for different projects and placed them on a pan-India basis.

