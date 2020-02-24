MDI Gurgaon Executive PGPs: Course Details, Programme Highlights and Minimum Eligibility

The Management Development Institute is one of the best management institutes of India. This has been repeatedly proven with MDI’s place by multiple All India Rankings where MDI holds a comfortable position in either top 10 or 15 B-schools of the country.

Even though the PGPM or MBA equivalent programs are the most sought after courses of the institute, the Executive Post-Graduate Programmes or Executive MBAs are also top-rated courses offered by MDI Gurgaon.

MDI Gurgaon offers 4 Executive Executive Post-Graduate Programmes.

National Management Programme (NMP) Post Graduate Programme In Energy Management (PGP- Energy Management) Post Graduate Programme In Public Policy & Management (PGP-PPM) Post-Graduate Programme In Management (Part-Time)

All programmes are approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Government of India. Some Executive PGPs also have the Association of MBAs (AMBA), UK accreditation.

Find the Course Details, Programme Highlights, Course Fee and Minimum Eligibility of all 4 Executive Post-Graduate Programmes below.

National Management Programme (NMP)

The first Post-Graduate Programme to be started by the MDI Gurgaon is the National Management Programme (NMP). The NMP is a 15-month course meant for managers to acquire a wide range of skills from different areas.

This course is best suited for executives with diverse experiences and background. The NMP aims to provide the executives with a comprehensive business understanding and international exposure.

In association with the ESCP-Europe B-School, the NMP has evolved into the Consortium Executive Management Programme (Consortium Executive MBA).

Program Highlights

Accreditation from AMBA

Optional International Component- 2 weeks International Exposure at South East Asia Business Schools.

Value-Based Education

Global Management Perspective

Leadership Orientation

Consultative and Collaborative Mindset

Awards

Prime Minister’s Medal – To be awarded to the student with the best overall performance in the NM programme.

Finance Minister’s Medal – To be awarded to the best performer in the Finance elective courses.

The Department of Personnel, Government of India Medal – To be awarded to the best performer in the Human Resource Management elective courses.

ITC Medal – To be awarded to the best performing student in the Marketing elective courses.

Post Graduate Programme In Energy Management (PGP- Energy Management)

The Post Graduate Programme in Energy Management is a unique executive course designed for senior executives with high potential of the Power Sector. It is a 12 months full-time residential and rigorous management development programme.

PGP-Energy Management will provide exposure to various international practices in Power Sector Management. Candidates will have to submit one 3 months in-company dissertation at the end of the programme to get the PGP degree.

Programme Highlights

Industry Visits- Provides the first-hand experience of the best practices in energy/power & allied sector in India.

Accreditation from AMBA

Participant-Centric: Highly Interactive teaching method adopted.

Global Management Perspective

Leadership Orientation

Consultative and Collaborative Mindset

Post Graduate Programme In Public Policy & Management (PGP-PPM)

The Executive PGP-PPM is a flagship initiative of the institute offered by the School of Public Policy & Governance. It is a full-time residential 15 months course that is offered in a collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India.

Civil servants, public officials, faculty members of state ATIs and other development/policy sector stakeholders are eligible to participate in this programme.

Programme Highlights

Open to Officers of All India Services, Central Services (organized, unorganized, technical & non-technical), State Civil Services, Non-State Civil Services and the Faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes.

2 weeks term in an International Public Policy School in the 1st year of the course.

Dissertation/ Policy Paper of student’s interest and importance to the public policy discourse.

Foreign Study Tour

3 Components Programme- Course Work, International Module and a Dissertation/ Policy Paper.

Evidence-Based Policy Analysis

Citizen-Centric Course

Experiential Learning, Interdisciplinary Approach

PGDM Executive Management Programme (EMP) Part-Time

The Part-Time Executive PGDM was started at MDI Gurgaon in 1999. With the growing corporate executives eager to upgrade their skills with an MBA or equivalent qualification, MDI felt the need to launch this programme.

It is a flexible programme that consists of 9 terms spread across 3 years’ span. Candidates will also get the option to complete the course on a fast-track basis. The maximum time limit to complete the programme is 5 years. The student will be awarded a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Executive Management Programme) upon the successful completion of the programme.

Programme Highlights

2 Intakes in an Academic Year: April and October

AMBA Accreditation

Elected Courses offered in Finance, Operations Management, Marketing, Information Management, HRM/ OB and Strategy.

Learning-Centric Teaching Method

Global Management Perspective

Analytical and Integrative Thinking

Leadership Orientation

Functional Competency

Eligibility for Executive Post-Graduate Programmes

NMP/ PGP-Energy Management

Applicants must have 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in both 10th and 12th standards.

Applicants must have a minimum of 3 years Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized College/University.

5 years of executive work experience after graduation as of 31st December 2019.

A valid GMAT or CAT 2019 score.

PGP-PPM

Only officers of All India Services, Central Services, State Civil Services, Non-State Civil Services and the Faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes are eligible to apply for this programme. Such applicants are also required to meet the following minimum criteria to be eligible for the PGP-PPM.

Completion of 5 years in a Group ‘A’ service as on commencement of the programme is a mandatory criterion.

Age Limit of Officers- Minimum 3 service years must remain after the completion of this course.

PGDM-EMP (Part-Time)

Applicants must hold a minimum of 3-year Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from an Association of Indian Universities/AICTE university.

A minimum of 50% marks in 10th, 12th, and Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

Minimum 3 years of executive work experience excluding the stipendiary/training period as of 31 March 2020 for the April 2020 Batch.

A valid GMAT or CAT 2019 score. Candidates not in possession of the either accepted score will have to appear for MDI Written Test.

Total Course Fee

MDI Gurgaon’s official website lists the course fee of the following courses for 2020 Academic year.

NMP: Rs. 15.35 Lacs PGP-PPM:Rs. 10.42 Lacs

