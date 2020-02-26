IMT Hyderabad Executive PGDM Admission Process 2020: Check here for Programme Highlights, Eligibility Criteria and Important Dates

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)-Executive is another management programme offered by the Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad.

The PGDM Executive is an 18-month long academic programme that is spread across 9 terms. The total duration of each term is 8 weeks. It is designed specifically for working professionals who are looking to enrich their career growth.

IMT Hyderabad aims to provide industry-specific knowledge through general management and specialization subjects that will facilitate the professionals to face the real-world business challenges.

The Executive PGDM is a flexible course that can be customized for the sponsoring organizations to cater the specific demands. After the completion of this course, candidates will gain functional and operational expertise that will help the professionals to become more efficient.

The applications to the PGDM-Executive are now open. Check the Executive-PGDM Eligibility Criteria, Program Highlights, Important Dates, Selection Process and Course Fee below.

Programme Highlights: Why pursue Executive PGDM from IMT Hyderabad?

As per the official website of IMT Hyderabad, the following reasons are why one should pursue an executive programme from this Institute.

Approval by AICTE

Weekend Mode Classes conducted at Hyderabad Campus on every Saturday and alternate Sundays.

Up to date Curriculum

Off-campus support provided to students through the e-learning platform

Classes delivered by eminent faculty and industry experts

Optional Foreign Exchange Program

High impact case studies from Harvard, Kellogg, Darden, Richard Ivey, etc.

Field-based dissertation with business outcomes

Term Projects

Learning through Simulation Games

Electives offered in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Operations, General Management and IT & Analytics.

Executive PGDM Minimum Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates must possess the following criteria to be eligible for the selection process of the PGDM-Executive course of IMT Hyderabad.

A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks from a recognized university/college. More than 3 years of corporate work experience. However, IMT Hyderabad prefers 5+ years of experience. A valid management entrance test score. IMT Hyderabad will accept CAT 2019, XAT 2020 and GMAT scores for Executive-PGDM.

Important Dates

IMT Hyderabad is currently accepting the applications to the PGDM-Executive program for 2020 academic year. The institute is yet to announce the official deadline for this course. Interested applicants are advised not to wait for the deadline and apply as early as possible.

Executive PGDM Application Process 2020- A Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of IMT Hyderabad- https://www.imthyderabad.edu.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admissions’ tab. Select the ‘PGDM Executive’ option.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab.

Step 4: Enter your name, email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials.

Step 5: Fill the form by furnishing all the required information like educational details, work experience, etc.

Step 6: Proceed to pay Rs. 500 as the application fee.

Selection Process 2020

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Executive course based on the following components.

CAT 2019/ XAT 2020/ GMAT/ IMT Hyderabad Aptitude Test Score

Candidate Profile

Statement of Purpose

Personal Interview

IMT Hyderabad Executive-PGDM Placement Opportunities

The following companies have visited IMT Hyderabad for recruiting purposes in the past.

Walmart, KPMG, Deloitte, Colgate Palmolive, Amazon, TresVista Financial Services, Khimji Ramdas, Zomato, CBRE, VE Commercial, MedPlus Pharmacy, Novartis, Coffee Day Beverages, IBM, Tata Capital, Care Ratings, Blue Star, Philips, Kantar, Dell Global Analytics, Bajaj Electricals Limited, Cushman & Wakefield, Zomato, TVS Motors, Croma, D.E.Shaw & CO, GATI-KWE, HAFELE, DUPONT, Randstad, Schneider Electric, Uber and more.

Executive PGDM Fee Structure 2020

The total course fee for the PGDM-Executive course is Rs. 5 Lakh.

The fee structure for the self-sponsored candidates in INR is as follows.

Head 1st Instalment 2nd Instalment 3rd Instalment Admission 50,000 – – Academic Fee 1,46,000 2,00,000 1,00,000 Alumni Life Membership 4,000 – – Total 5,00,000

The fee structure for the corporate-sponsored candidates will be determined as per the MoU with the company.

