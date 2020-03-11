IMS Ghaziabad PGDM International Business: Check Programme Highlights, Fees, Eligibility, Selection Criteria, GD-PI Dates and Venue

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) is regarded as one of the top Business Schools in India. Located in Ghaziabad, the institute has been providing quality management education to the MBA aspirants since 1990.

IMS Ghaziabad holds the NAAC Accreditation of being an ‘A’ Grade institution and ASIC, UK’s global accreditation. The B-school offers the following three Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes, all of which are the front-runner courses of IMS.

The MBA equivalent PGDM International Business (IB) is amongst the three flagship courses. It is a 2 years full-time AICTE approved course with a focus on the abundance of global business and management opportunities and learnings. The total intake of the programme is 60.

Check Programme Highlights, Fees, Eligibility, Selection Criteria, GD-PI Dates and Venue of the PGDM IB here.

Programme Highlights

Dual specializations in International Business and any of the specializations amongst Marketing or Finance.

The institute also organizes classes by inviting eminent Corporate leaders and academia as the guest lecturers.

The optional 6 to 8 weeks duration International Summer Internship (SIP) in a foreign country is another important highlight of this programme.

Students get the opportunity to complete the summer internships in international companies. The certificate will be used to award credits as per the AICTE norms.

High Student-Faculty ratio.

Students of PGDM IB visit national ports, depots or airports to gain first-hand knowledge.

Career Prospects- PGDM IB opens the door to several careers. The Export Houses, Global Trading Companies, International Logistics & Financial Companies, Cargo Handling at Airports and Ports, Custom House Agent(CHA), Freight Forwarder, Patent & Copyright Consultants are among few such career options.

PGDM IB Course Fee

The total tuition fee for 2020 to 2022 academic years of PGDM International Business will be Rs. 7.95 Lakh.

PGDM IB 2020 Minimum Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks from a UGC/AICTE recognized college/university.

Both freshers and candidates with admissible work experience are eligible to apply for the course.

Students in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply.

Applicants must also hold any one of the valid management entrance test scorecard-CAT /MAT /CMAT /XAT /ATMA.

Shortlisting for GD-PI

After receiving all the applications, IMS Ghaziabad will shortlist candidates for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds based on the candidate profile and the entrance test scores. IMS Ghaziabad expects the applicants of PGDM International Business to have strong communication skills, English proficiency and be generally aware of the global scenarios and developments.

Applicants can expect the CAT cut-off to be 75 percentile. The cut-off for the rest of the accepted aptitude test is usually around 80 to 85 percentile.

Final Selection Criteria

Academic and personal achievements along with the performance in GD-PI will decide the admission of a candidate to the PGDM IB course. The final merit list will be prepared based on the following parameters and weightage.

Parameters Weightage % 10th, 12th and Undergraduate Performance 20 Performance in National Management Entrance/s 20 Written Aptitude Test (WAT) 10 Group Discussion (GD) 25 Personal Interview 25

How to Apply- A Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Acquisition of Application Form.

Visit the official website of IMS Ghaziabad to fill the online application form. After filling the form, candidates must pay the application fee of Rs. 1,100 to complete the process.

Candidates can also download the PDF Application form, fill the form with necessary details and send a D.D. of Rs. 1,100 in favour of IMS Ghaziabad.

Aspirants living near Ghaziabad can also visit the office and procure the form from the counter by paying the aforementioned sum.

List of Essential Documents

The copies of the following documents must be duly attested along with the application form.

Valid aptitude test score.

Pass Certificate and Mark Sheet of qualifying examination.

Certificate or document certifying the Date of birth of the candidate.

Step 2: Submission of Application Form for Offline Candidates.

Candidates selecting the offline mode of application acquisition must send the duly filled form to the Institute of Management Studies (IMS). The address of the institute is as follows.

IMS, Lal Quan, GT Road, Ghaziabad – 201009 Uttar Pradesh (NCR).

Step 3: Appear for the GD and PI rounds.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the GD and PI rounds on the following dates. The process will begin from 9:30 am at all venues.

14th, 16th and 17th March 2020- G.T. Road, Lal Quan, Ghaziabad 18th March 2020- Kolkata 19th March 2020- Patna, Bhubaneshwar 20th March 2020- Ranchi and Varanasi 21st March 2020- Chandigarh and Dehradun

Step 4: Declaration of Final Merit List

IMS Ghaziabad will announce the final selection list of candidates within three working days from the date of the GD-PI rounds completion.

