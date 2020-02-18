Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) PGDM Admissions 2020: Check here for Admission Process

One of the most reputed business schools of Delhi, namely, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management has closed their portal for admissions into the PGDM course for 2020.

The process for admission is no longer open since the college will be accepting the CAT 2019 scores, and these scores will be used to shortlist all the eligible candidates for its two year flagship PGDM programme.

The CAT examinations generally take place in the month of November and hence, the college will open its admission portal for PGDM students once again next year.

Courses offered:

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Delhi offers a PGDM course in General, Finance and Research and Business Analytics, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

The programme is spread over the course of two years and the total intake capacity for these programmes is 360 students only. Besides these two-year courses, the college also facilitates a PGDM Executive programme which is spread over the course of 15-months and is full time.

This course is meant only for professionals who have work experience and industry exposure for over 5 years right after graduating. Another course is the PGDM part time course which spreads over 3 years and is meant for people who have work experience and industry exposure of 2 years and above.

Admission process of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

Following are the steps for admission into Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management:

Step 1: All candidates who wish to take an admission in the college should be appearing and applying for the Common Admission Test or the Graduate Management Admission Test in 2019. Step 2: The interested candidates should apply and register themselves for admission on the official website of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi. Step 3: The candidates who have appeared for CAT 2019 score and who have applied for LBSIM and whose eligibility criteria matches with the college are then short-listed for Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test. Step 4: The final round for selection usually takes place in most of the major metropolitan cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. Candidates must state their preferred city for the selection process. Step 5: After the entire process stated above, candidates who clear the Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test round are then sent offers for their final admission. This generally happens within the months of April or May. Step 6: The offer for admission is given to candidates on the basis of a composite score in the CAT or GMAT score, their past work experience, their academic performance and their performance is the Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test round. Step 7: The final admission list composed of all the selected candidates will then be displayed on the Institute Notice board as well as the Institute’s official website.

We hope this article answered your queries regarding the admission process of LBSIM college, Delhi.

