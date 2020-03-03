XIME Chennai PGDM Programme Highlights, Eligibility, Cut-off, Important Dates, Fees

The Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Chennai is part of the 3 XIME campuses in India. Situated at the SIPCOT Industrial area, the location is considered to be both strategic and prime. The SIPCOT area is also popularly known as the biggest industrial and commercial hub in the South Indian region.

The XIME Chennai’s formation is based on the success and valuable management education provided by the XIME Bangalore. Like the XIME Bangalore, Chennai campus also offers an AICTE approved 2-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). XIME Chennai’s PGDM programme is similar to the MBA programme offered by other institutes.

The last date to submit the application form for the PGDM course was 26th February 2020. Check the Programme Highlights, Eligibility, Cut-off, Important Dates, Fees before applying for the PGDM course.

Programme Highlights

● XIME Chennai updates the curriculum regularly.

● Candidates have to opt for a compulsory Foreign Language paper between German, French, Spanish and Chinese languages.

● The programme consists of a Job Training module through the Corporate Internship.

● The course incorporates a global outlook.

● SUPA– Students must participate in the mandatory Socially Useful and Productive Activity (SUPA) Internship. This Internship programme helps the students to understand the management issues of NGOs and also provide exposure to contemporary social issues.

● The course promotes Entrepreneurship spirit through the Entrepreneurship Development Programmes.

● Offers Value based education.

● The programme helps in the development of soft skills like leadership, communication skills, etc.

● Candidates also get exposure to the Research & Consultancy field.

Important Dates

Online Application Starts 16th October 2019 Application Deadline 26th February 2020 Group Discussion/Personal Interview at 7 Centres 1st to 15th March 2020 Result Announcement The third week of March 2020 Commencement of PGDM Course 15th June 2020

Minimum Eligibility Criteria for PGDM in XIME Chennai

Applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks in total (45% for SC/ST candidates) in any discipline from a recognized university/college.

Students appearing for their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply. Such applicants must have an average of 50% marks in the degree course till the last date of application and must obtain the final result of the Bachelor’s degree by 11th June 2020. The final year students should also produce the proof of qualifying undergraduate degree with the prescribed minimum passing marks latest by 10th September 2020.

Candidates with non-cleared backlog papers in the Bachelor’s degree are not eligible to apply.

not eligible Applicants must possess a valid management entrance scorecard with the below-listed minimum overall percentile.

Eligibility Cut-off

Applicants with a minimum of 60 percentile in the following tests will be considered eligible for the shortlisting process of the XIME Chennai MBA programme.

–CAT 2019

– XAT 2020

– CMAT 2020

– MAT (May to December 2019, or February 2020)

– ATMA (May to December 2019 or February 2020) and

– GMAT2018, 2019 and 2020.

The MAT and ATMA tests are conducted multiple times in an academic year. Candidates must have taken the MAT/ATMA test between May to December in 2019 or February 2020.

Application Process: Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Applicants are required to visit the official website of XIME- xime.org.

Step 2: Select the ‘Apply Now’ option. A new page will open.

Step 3: Candidates must read the given instructions carefully before registering for the PGDM programme. Details required for the registration process: Email, Mobile Number, Name, and Candidate’s State & City.

Step 4: Fill the application form with necessary details and select the preferred option of Campus between Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi.

Step 5: The application fee for the PGDM course at XIME Chennai is Rs. 1500. Candidates must pay the fee to complete the application process. Debit Card,Credit Card, Net Banking and Mobile Wallets are the accepted modes of payment.

Selection Process

The submission of application form is the first stage of the PGDM admission process. The second stage of the admission process includes the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates will be shortlisted for the GD-PI stage based on the already mentioned aptitude test scores. It is important to appear for the GD-PI rounds to be eligible for the programme.

There is no prescribed weightage for the components for final selection. However, candidates can expect the following factors to be the final parameters for selection.

● CAT/XAT/CMAT/MAT/ATMA/GMAT percentiles.

● Academic Performances as applicable.

● Group Discussion (GD).

● Personal Interview (PI).

● Factors such as work experience duration, diversity in the background might also get priority.

GD-PI Cities and Dates 2020

The GD-PI rounds will be conducted in 7 cities. The Dates and venues of XIME Chennai GD-PI are as follows.

Bangalore : 3rd, 4th and 5th March Venue- XIME Bangalore. Chennai : 4th and 5th March Venue- XIME Chennai. Kochi : 4th and 5th March Venue- XIME Kochi. Pune : 6th and 7th March Venue- YMCA Pune 411 011. Hyderabad : 6th and 7th March Venue- The Catholic Health Association of India, Secunderabad. New Delhi : 11th to 14th March Venue- YMCA Tourist Hostel, Near Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Kolkata : 15th March for students who have opted for Kochi and Chennai as first preference.

19th-23rd March for the students who have decided Bangalore as their first preference.

Venue- St. Xavier’s College

Second Round Dates for GD-PI

Chennai: 19th March

Kochi: 19th March

Bangalore: 24th-26th March

XIME Chennai Course Fee

The total tuition fee for XIME Chennai is Rs. 7.50 Lacs. The Hostel Fees is charged separately. The monthly fee for XIME Chennai Hostel is Rs. 9,000/- for 10 months a year.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XIME Admission Queries 2020-22

Read More