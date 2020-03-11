MBA in Big Data Analytics from IMS Ghaziabad; Check Programme Highlights, Course Fee, Selection and Eligibility Criteria here

The Institute of Management Studies at Ghaziabad is a well-known Business school offering numerous MBA equivalent programmes. The B-school holds ‘A’ Grade NAAC accreditation which assures the high standards and quality education of the institute.

Amongst the three flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management, the PGDM in Big Data Analytics is one of a kind programme. It is a relatively new course that is aimed towards providing an enhanced understanding of big data solution and analytics and its relevance in the business world.

The basic and essential goal of PGDM Big Data Analytics is to provide fundamental knowledge of the subject that will help in making informative decisions through a thorough analysis of large data figures. The other crucial objective is to prepare the students to become leading Data Analytics professionals who can immensely contribute to the top Indian and International organizations.

IMS Ghaziabad offers the 2 years full-time programme in collaboration with IBM along with the approval of AICTE. The intake capacity of the programme is 60. The PGDM programme is similar to an MBA degree. Check Programme HIghlights, Course Fee, Selection and Eligibility Criteria here.

Programme Highlights

Comprehensive Industry Immersive Curriculum that provides extensive education in the field of Analytics and Big Data Concepts.

Value-added Certification Programs and four IBM International Certification Programs are part of the PGDM Big Data Analytics.

PGDM Big Data Analytics is a unique programme that is aiming to develop an analytical mindset and create interest in facing challenging management and business problems.

Trimester Mode.

Interactive and Practical curriculum- Industry Visits, Seminars, Conference, Workshop and Case Study are part of the programme.

Preeminent faculty and renowned Guest Lecturers will conduct classes.

Excellent Placement Record in leading National and International firms.

Summer Internship and Membership Program.

Assessment Methodology.

PGDM Big Data Analytics Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks from a recognized college or university.

Applicants must also possess a valid national entrance test scorecard. The accepted scores for the 2020 admission are CAT, MAT, CMAT, NMAT and XAT.

Note- The minimum aggregate marks criterion for Reserved Category students is 45% or equivalent CGPA.

Final Merit List Selection

As per the official website of IMS Ghaziabad, the institute is quite selective when it comes to the preparation of the final list. The final selection parameters for the PGDM Big Data Analytics are as follows.

Expression Test (WET) Performance.

Class 10th, 12th and Graduation Marks.

National Entrance Test Score (CAT/MAT/XAT/CMAT/NMAT).

Personal Interview (PI) performance.

Group Discussion (GD)performance.

PGDM Big Data Analytics Course Fee

The total tuition fee for the PGDM 2020-2022 Batch of this programme is Rs.7,95,000.00. The total fee amount is inclusive of the international Study Tour cost.

The institute charges the hostel fee of Rs.1,40,000 separately. All hostels are twin seaters and have central air conditioning facility. The amount also includes mess charges.

