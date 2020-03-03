IFMR Cut-off Scores, Accepted Scorecard: Check Age Limit, Selection and Eligibility Criteria

The Institute for Financial Management and Research or IFMR Graduate School of Business is a premier management Institute located 80 km away from Chennai at Sri City. Like any other B-School, the flagship programme of IFMR GSB is the 2-year full-time MBA programme that prepares the students to become future leaders of the business world.

The ‘Interwoven’ Post Graduate programme represents Excellence, Rigour and Distinction when it comes to the quality assessment of the course. With distinguished faculty, the institute is dedicated to providing the students with a strong foundation with a blend of management theory and practice.

Admissions for the 4th MBA batch of IFMR is now open. The last date to apply for the MBA programme is 3rd March 2020. Find the answers to all important IFMR GSB admission-related questions in this article.

What are the scores accepted for the MBA course at IFMR?

Submission of a management entrance test course is a prerequisite for candidates seeking admission to IFMR. Applicants are required to take and submit a valid scorecard of any of the following standardized entrance exams for the 2020 shortlisting process.

CAT 2019

XAT 2020

CMAT 2020

GMAT

GRE

What is the expected cut-off for IFMR MBA?

The cut-off score for each accepted score differs for the MBA admission. Applicants can submit more than one test score and the best of all will be considered for the shortlisting process. However, the candidate’s score must meet the eligibility cut off. The cut-offs for all the national level entrance tests are as follows.

CAT 75

XAT 75

CMAT 85

GMAT 85

GRE 85

What are the other factors determining the shortlisting process for WAT and PI?

Apart from the score of the management entrances, the following factors will determine the shortlisting of an applicant for the second stage of the admission process- the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI).

Parameters Eligibility Criteria Class 10 60% Class 12 60% Undergraduate Degree 60% Work Experience For Working Professionals:12-36 months For General Round Admission:0-36 months

What are the eligibility criteria for an MBA programme at IFMR?

Candidates meeting the below-listed eligibility criteria can apply for an MBA degree at the IFMR GSB.

An applicant must hold a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% marks in any discipline from a recognized college/ university.

Students in their final year of graduation can also apply.

Students with an ODL (Open and Distance Learning) degree with 60% marks are also eligible to apply.

Applicants must possess a valid management aptitude test scorecard and meet the minimum eligibility cut-off. The scorecards accepted by IFMR- CAT 2019 / XAT 2020 / CMAT 2020 / GMAT / GRE.

The candidates meeting the aforementioned criteria must have a consistent performance throughout their academic career. The marks of Class 10, Class 12 and undergraduate are important Qualifying parameters for shortlisting candidates for the WAT-PI.

Work experience is not a mandatory requirement for candidates applying in the General Round.

Does IFMR have an age limit for the MBA degree admission?

Yes. Only candidates born on or after 1st January 1993 and on or before 31st December 2000 are eligible to apply for the MBA programme at IFMR.

Does IFMR GSB have any reservation or quota?

Admissions to the IFMR Graduate School of Business is purely based on merit. There is no quota system for admissions in the institute.

Where is IFMR located?

The 40-acre campus of IFMR is currently located in the Special Economic Zone Sri City in Andhra Pradesh which is 80 km away from Chennai. The campus was earlier located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How can I obtain an IFMR GSB application form?

Applicants must visit the official website of IFMR and click on the ‘Apply Now’ button to select ‘MBA 2020-2022’ option. The official website is ifmrgsb.krea.edu.in.

What is the application fee for MBA?

The application fee is Rs.1,500 and non-refundable. Candidates must pay the application fee before submitting the form through the on-line application portal.

