IFMR GSB Full-Time MBA, PhD, Executive Certificate Courses and Fee Structure details

Founded as a not-for-profit organization, the Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) Graduate School of Business (GSB) has come a long way to establish itself as a leading management institute in South India.

It is part of the Krea University The IFMR GSB was established in 1970 when industry experts, renowned academicians and leaders felt the need for a B-School that can mould the students for the 21st-century complexities.

The IFMR GSB is also recognized as Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India. The B-school also received international accreditation from the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS).

The institute was originally established in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With the development of Sri City, Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh, the need was felt to relocate the campus from Chennai to Sri City. Now IFMR boasts a 40-acre residential campus near the thriving SEZ.

To provide education that represents rigour, ‘Interwoven’ learning and high standards, IFMR GSB has adopted a multi-dimensional approach. The B-school offers the two-year flagship MBA programme, Executive MBA, PhD programmes, Executive Management Development Programmes and Certificate courses.

IFMR Chennai presently offers the following courses.

Full-time MBA: The course was earlier offered as the PGDM. After receiving the status of a private university from the Andhra Pradesh government, the IFMR started offering the MBA degree from the 2017-19 batch. Full-time PhD Programme from Madras University Full-time PhD Programme from Krea University: IFMR GSB offers a full-time residential research programme of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). The areas of specialization available under the PhD Programme are Economics, Marketing, Operations, Management, Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource Management, Strategic Management, Finance, Information Systems & Data Science. Part-Time Certificate Programmes: Interested Applicants can choose any of the 6 Certificate Programmes of IFMR GSB. The total duration for the certificate courses is 30 hours. These short but intensive certificate courses include Introduction to Banking, Digital Marketing Course, Supply Chain Management, Six Sigma Green Belt, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Exciting Finance and Principled Finance. Management Development Programmes: The Management Development Programmes or MDPs aim to provide training solutions and development for Corporate Learning. IFMR MDP participants include both public and private sector companies. IFMR GSB has trained several executives and working professionals in the past. The B-school offers a range of Programmes that covers the domains of Finance, Financial Analytics, Economics, Marketing & Strategy, People – Human Resources, Operations, Banking and many more. Executive MBA: IFMR GSB’s Executive MBA programme is offered to the executives of L&T Construction. It is a custom-made programme that is spanned for 3 years. The trimester mode is followed and the classes are held for 1 week every trimester at the campus of IFMR GSB and at WebEx, the online mode to deliver classes available at the workplaces of the executives. Part-Time Data Science Certificate Programmes: The institute also offers 4 Data Science certificate programmes Data Science namely Primer Certification, Data Science Advanced Certification, Post Graduate Certification and Data Science Master Certification. The programmes of IFMR GSB continuously ranks amongst the “Top Ten Data Analytics Programs In India”. These are 10 months of Weekend programmes that usually start in July.

Fee Structure for the MBA programme.

The total fee for the MBA programme is Rs. 13.20 Lacs, minus the refundable fee and living expense. Candidates are required to pay the fee in three installments. The first installment fee must be paid while accepting the offer. The second installment fee must be paid in the first year of study. Students are required to pay the third installment fee in the final year.

First Installment Fee

Admission Deposit Fee: RS. 27,500

Balance First Installment Fees: Rs. 3,02,500

Second Installment Fees: Rs. 5,50,000 Third and Final Installment Fees: Rs. 4,40,000

Total Fees: 13,20,000

The Refundable fee and the first year living expense cost must be paid one week before the registration. The second-year living expense must be paid in the final year.

Refundable Caution Deposit- Rs. 50,000

First year Living Expenses- Rs. 1,50,000

Second year Living Expenses- Rs. 1,57,500

IFMR GSB Certificate Programme Fee

All six certificate programmes have the same fee structure. Each course will span across 30 hours of total duration and will cost Rs. 20,000. This excludes the 18% GST which will be applicable at the time of registration. The first few participants are also eligible to get a 10% Early Bird Discount.

