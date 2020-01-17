Age Limit for CAT 2019-2020: Know minimum and maximum age limit

All MBA aspirants have a decent amount of knowledge about the eligibility guidelines of the Common Admission Test (CAT). After all, the CAT is the most popular and reputable management entrance exam in India. CAT applicants also know in-depth about the admission process. But there is a detail that all CAT aspirants are not sure about.

The one thing about which most CAT aspirants are unsure of is the age limit to appear for CAT. Almost all online forums and groups have one question posted on their platform: “What is the age limit for CAT?”. We will resolve this conflict once and for all. Find out about the age limit, attempt limit and eligibility criteria for CAT below.

Age Limit for CAT: Is that even a thing?

The plain and simple answer to this question is NO. All aspirants who are going to appear for CAT 2020 must note that there is no upper age limit to appear for CAT. Then what is the minimum age limit for CAT? There is also NO minimum age limit for CAT. Candidates must simply fulfil the necessary education eligibility criteria to sit for CAT.

What is the eligibility criteria for CAT?

As of CAT 2019 notification, candidates must:

Hold a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized university.

Candidates studying in the final year of graduation or applicants awaiting their results can also apply.

Applicants with a professional degree like CA/CS with the aforementioned marks can apply for CAT as well.

Is there any limit on the number of attempts for CAT?

No. Any candidate can apply for the CAT as many times he/she wishes to apply. IIMs allow candidates to appear for CAT innumerable times. Take Patric D’Souza for example. He has appeared for CAT for fourteen times, securing the perfect 100 percentile six times. He even got the nickname of “Serial CAT taker” due to the consecutive appearance in the exam.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT 2019 Discussion

What is CAT?

The Common Admission Test is the most popular national-level management exams in India. The exam is conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) annually in November. A record-setting number of candidates, 2.5 lakh, appeared for the CAT 2019 exam The total number of candidates appearing for the exam keeps increasing every year because of the wide acceptability of the CAT score. The CAT 2019 score is being accepted by around one thousand institutes.

Read More