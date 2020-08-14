Here are the MBA Colleges that Accept CMAT Scores for Admission

The global pandemic has been taking the country by storm. With several challenges, the governmental and public authorities have been facing a never seen before situation. The pandemic has currently stretched across every corner of the country, thus, posing several hurdles and challenges to every citizen.

CMAT 2021 is one of the most well-known entrance examinations of the country aimed at opening the career pathway for numerous MBA aspirants.

The scores achieved in the test are further utilised in the admission selection proper in some of the most notable b-schools of the country.

Aspirants from different corners of the country take part in the national-level examination since major top MBA institutions consider the CMAT scores for further admissions.

About CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is conducted annually through an online mode for admission into AICTE facilitated institutions. The CMAT examination is conducted annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA is the official organisation which organises the CMAT examination for MBA admission. More than 1000 b-schools which are accredited by AICTE also accept the CMAT scores, thus, allowing eminent candidates to join the institutions.

Moreover, even during the prevailing health crisis, the CMAT admission procedure has been planned with necessary social distancing and sanitisation norms.

Some of the most notable which accept the CMAT score are institutions like Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai , JBIMS, Mumbai. Goa Institute of management, K J Somaiya Institute of management, etc. among others.

Every year the CMAT examination is taken by more than 70,000 aspirants who collectively compete against each other for getting into an institution as per their choice and desires. `the 400-mark paper is conducted in the English language for postgraduate management courses and programmes.

The coming up CMAT is planned in January 2021. However, the registration process is estimated to begin in November- December 2020. The admit card is likely to be released in December 2020 as well.

CMAT Selection procedure

CMAT examination is conducted every year and has opened several career opportunities for candidates wishing to join MBA programmes and courses. For the coming up session, the examination is planned to be conducted in the last week of January 2021.

Post the entrance test, the scores would be declared in February 2021. The admission in MBA schools is done on after considering the merit list released by the exam authorities and the release of a cut-off list from different universities and institutions accepting the CMAT test scores.

The candidates must apply at different colleges and institutions associated with CMAT if they wish to join their programmes. Based on the cut-off list and scores achieved in the CMAT 2021, the candidates are further selected for group discussions, interview rounds or a written ability test.

The overall selection is done after the analysis of scores achieved in the CMAT 2021 along with the performance in the interview and written ability test.

However, the selection process may vary one institution to another. Therefore, the candidates are advised to abide by the rules and guidelines mentioned on the official website of the institutions.

Institutions accepting the CMAT scores

The Common Management Aptitude Test scores are used by more than 1000 notable institutions located in different regions of the country. Out of these major institutions are located in Maharashtra.

Some of these institutions not only accept the CMAT but also follow the guidelines of DTE Maharashtra’s selection process. Some of the major management courses opted by the institutions are commonly the executive MBA programme, PGDM, MMS, MBA, etc. among others.

The candidates are always advised to get a glimpse of the institutions and their admission selection criteria before applying.

Moreover, different institutions accept candidates within a certain score range. The following table can throw some light on the notable institutions accepting the CMAT scores along with the cut-off percentiles.

S.No. Location Institution CMAT Cut-off Fee Structure 1 Kolkata Calcutta Business School 70 6.85 lakhs 2 Pune International Institute of Management Studies 70 7.56 lakhs 3 Noida, Delhi, NCR Jaypee Business School 70 8 Lakhs 4 New Delhi FIIB 70 7.2 Lakhs 5 Bangalore Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology 70 4.5 Lakhs 6 Mumbai IES Management College and Research Centre 70 7.2 Lakhs 7 Bangalore M S Ramaiah Institute of Management 75 6.9 Lakhs 8 Bangalore Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship 80 10 Lakhs 9 Mumbai ITM Group of Institutions 80 9.20 Lakhs 10 Bhubaneshwar KIIT School of Management 80 11.95 Lakhs 11 Hyderabad Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management 80 6.5 Lakhs 12 New Delhi New Delhi Institute of Management 80 8.25 Lakhs 13 Rohini Jagan Institute of Management Studies 80 5.5 Lakhs 14 Bangalore AIMS School of Business 80 9.00 Lakhs 15 Lucknow Jaipuria Institute of Management 84 9.25 Lakhs 16 Mumbai SIES College of Management Studies 84 6.30 Lakhs 17 Chennai Institute for Financial Management & Research 90 12 Lakhs 18 Pune Department of Management Sciences University of Pune 95 2.45 Lakhs 19 Mumbai, Bangalore Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research 95 11 Lakhs 20 Chennai, Gurgaon Great Lakes Institute of Management – GLIM 95 16.45 Lakhs 21 Mumbai SIMSR Mumbai : K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research 97 11.93 Lakhs 21 Mumbai Sydenham Institute of Management Studies and Research and Entrepreneurship Education 99.96 1.36 Lakhs 22 Mumbai Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies 99.99 6.00 Lakhs

Apart from the above-mentioned institutions and their details, there are several other eminent institutions which accept the CMAT score. The candidates must research well before applying to the institution of their choice.

Moreover, the information on placement, average salaries, fee structure, etc. also plays a key role in deciding upon which institution would be the best fit for the candidate’s future and career stability.

