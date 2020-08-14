How to Answer CAT Questions? Here is a 5-Step Process!

CAT is undoubtedly the most stringent examination conducted for MBA aspirants. Students from different corners of the country give the test for further selection into management programmes offered by notable institutions.

The examination test different skills of the candidates so that only the deserving candidates could make up to the final merit list.

Moreover, the test paper is set with different sections focusing on topics like reading comprehension, grammar, data interpretation, logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude abilities and other relevant subjects.

Considering the difficulty level of the test, the candidates often make unique strategies and plans for scoring maximum marks. Moreover, the candidates are also advised to follow different processes to help them avoid negative marking.

About CAT 2020

The Common Admission Test or CAT examination is conducted every year for the selection of candidates into MBA institutions and universities. Some of the most notable institutions like IIMs, MDI Gurgaon, IMT Ghaziabad, FMS Delhi, etc.

consider the CAT score for admission into MBA and PGDM programmes. The entrance test is conducted in more than 150 cities of India. The three-hour paper is based on multiple-choice questions.

The test is divided into three sections, namely Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

CAT Answering Strategy

The candidates must critically examine every question before answering them. However, time management skills also play a key role. The applicants must follow the following steps to channelise their strategies and score maximum marks.

The CAT applicants will be grabbing some of the requisite information necessary while giving the test.

The process and quick tips for achieving high scores in the CAT 2020 are listed below.

Thorough reading

The pressure of appearing at one of the trickiest MBA examinations often pull downs the candidate making him ignorant towards reading the content and spotting the hidden details. As a result, the candidates are either not able to answer the questions or end up hunting for the wrong answers. Candidates need to read thoroughly in between the lines and answer the questions accordingly.

Reading accurately is the first step towards getting the correct answer. The candidates must read the question and list down all the given details in an organised manner. This would also enable them to figure out the hidden information linked to the given details in the question.

Once the necessary details and information are there with the candidate can then move on understanding the requirement of the question and comprehending it in a better manner.

Content understanding and spotting the hidden context

The candidate must make sure that clearing the CAT 2020 examination will open future opportunities and a better career stability pathway. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to the smallest of the given details and answer the question accordingly. Major links are often stated in the question.

However, many individuals fail to spot them even after thorough reading and listing down the given details. The aspirants must know how to critically analyse the given information and make the most out of it. Comprehending the given content and logically grabbing key point is not an easy job as it requires great practise and crucial critical thinking training.

Therefore, a candidate must prepare beforehand to face these challenges. As per the previous year papers, the CAT examiners have not repeated any of their questions. As a result, fresh questions are expected to be seen, which will require core determination and comprehending abilities.

Take a quick decision whether the question must be attempted or not

Quick decision-making ability is a must for a candidate wishing to appear in the CAT examination. It is one of the most crucial requirements for knowing which question should be attempted and which one must be left.

Due to negative marking, candidates need to spot the answerable questions as per their skills or preparation. After reading and comprehending the hidden context of the given information, an individual must calculate the probability of getting negative marks. It would help him in taking the decision

A question must only be attempted if the aspirant is 90- 95 per cent sure of getting the accurate answer. Otherwise, it should be avoided. Negative marking brings down the overall percentile of the candidate.

Solving the question with the help of tips, tricks and learning

After reading thoroughly and understand the context in between the lines, the candidate must begin solving the questions. Time management plays a key role here. The questions must be answered within the set time duration; otherwise, the candidate may end up missing out some of the questions.

Moreover, the candidates must rely on themselves for doing calculations and other necessary things than adopting to calculators. This would prepare them for solving real questions with using tools. Aspirants must try to answer every question in a clear written format on their rough sheets.

This would help them in avoiding handwriting interpretation mistakes. Chaotic sheets and unsystematic answers can make the candidate miss out on important details or numbers. Moreover, at this step, the aspirant must be well-aware of tricks or formulas to be applied at different questions.

Clear answers with a direct focus on the question

The question paper follows a multiple-type question format. Every question has a different set of option, and the candidate must choose the correct option. Rough sheets are provided to the candidates for solving the questions separately and marking a tick in front of the correct answer. Using formulae and problem-solving approaches, an aspirant must be able to reach out for the accurate answer.

However, while solving descriptive questions, a candidate must follow a clear systematic pattern focusing directly on the questions asked. This approach will make the evaluator easily go through the answer. Moreover, it would also allow the aspirant to remain focused and avoid deviating the content which is not required.

With the above-mentioned steps and tips, candidates appearing for CAT can make the most of their preparation. Determination and confidence are the other two major attributes of an aspirant willing to score high percentile in the test.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More