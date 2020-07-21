CAT 2020 Planned to be held in November last week

CAT 2020, the exam for admission to IIMs has been proposed to be held in the last week of November this year, without any change in the pattern and the conduct of the exam. Dr Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, the conducting IIM this year, shared that the official CAT website will release all the key details of the CAT 2020 very soon in the month of August, which includes details on the exam and registration dates, the pattern of the exam, testing mode, programs offered by IIMs this very year.

What exactly is the CAT Exam?

CAT or the Common Admission Test is a computer-based entrance test, clearing which becomes a criterion which must be cleared by all the students aspiring to pursue Masters of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in any of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

This is a test which is conducted every year by one of the Indian Institute of Management, selected based on a rotation policy; likewise, the CAT 2020 is being conducted by IIM Indore.

Almost every Business School in India gives admission to students to their management courses considering their scores in the CAT exams.

Apart from all this CAT 2020 is also the mandatory exam for admission to in total 20 IIMs, Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) , S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research Mumbai (SPJIMR), Management Development Institute, MDI Gurgaon and hundreds of other top-ranked Business Schools in India.

CAT 2020 Exam Dates

During the last five years or so CAT Exam has always held on the 3r or the last Sunday of November. The exam has held in two sessions – one in the morning slot and the other is the evening slot. The same is expected to happen this year as well in CAT 2020.

Dr Himanshu Rai, IIM Indore Director, made a statement, “CAT 2020 is currently being planned in the last week of November 2020. We will conduct CAT 2020 successfully despite all the challenges.”

So, considering the previous years and the statement of IIM Indore Director, it is expected that CAT 2020 will be held on the 29th of November 2020.

CAT 2020 Exam Notifications

All the exam-related information’s are to be released by IIM Indore on the official website of CAT in the month of August, which would clear many of the existing doubts regarding the exam as to the final exam dates, registration process, exam pattern this year and all those minute yet important details which are necessary because of the situation prevailing due to the pandemic.

Dr Himanshu Rai, IIM Indore Director, assured the candidates by saying, “We will do our best to conduct CAT 2020 in a way that ensures your safety and well-being while allowing you the opportunity to perform at your best.”

CAT 2020 Announcement of the Convener

The director of IIM Indore announced that Professor Harshal Lowalekar, the Faculty for Operations Management and Quantitative Techniques department would be the convener for the CAT 2020.

Professor Harshal Lowalekar, the Faculty for Operations Management and Quantitative Techniques department, has been a Fulbright- Nehru Postdoctoral Fellow at the W.P.Carey School of Business Arizona State University, USA and has pursued the fellow program in Management which is equivalent to a PhD from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Professor has worked as an editor for Nachiappan, S, Sambandam, N, and Lowalekar, H (2012); the Indore Management Journal Special Issue on Selected Reviewed Papers from ORSI(2010) and SOM(2010) Conferences, 3(2) and has made presentations in several other prestigious conferences.

He has taught at the doctoral level for courses on a variety of topics including the simulation modelling, analysis, and the theory of constraints. Presently he also holds the position of Chair Admissions at the Indian Institute of Management Indore.

Important dates for CAT 2020 includes: –

Events Dates Release of notifications for CAT 2020 In the month of August Expected Start and End Dates for registration for CAT 2020 Registration is expected to start from the first week of August 2020 and would end by the third week of September 2020 itself. The date for the examination CAT 2020 is expected to be conducted in the last week of November, on or around the 29th of November.

Eligibility for CAT 2020

Any candidate who aspires to take up the CAT 2020 exam has to fulfil the following criteria to be eligible to sit for it: –

Candidates should be holding any of the Bachelor’s Degree and should have achieved a minimum of 50 % marks or the equivalent CGPA. But for students belonging to any of the reserved categories like the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Persons with Disability (PWD) or Differently Abled (DA) category must have minimum marks of 45 % or an equivalent CGPA.

Candidate must possess a bachelor degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognized university in India or any other educational institutions.

Candidates who are currently in the final year of their Bachelor’s degree program or those who are waiting for their Bachelor’s degree program’s results are also eligible to sit for the exam. Such candidates just need to submit a certificate from the Principal or Registrar of their college or university which mentions that the particular applicant has completed all the requirements for obtaining his or her Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification on the date when the certificate has been issued.

