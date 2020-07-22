TISS Walks tall in HR Placements  

The summer season may be exciting for many reasons. Some people like basking in the bright sun, while others like soaking themselves in a beach. But with the novel coronavirus restricting all movements, there are few such pleasures left to look forward to.

But what a pandemic can not steal away is the thrill of job placements at the campus. The season sees many graduates absorbed into the industry.

TISS Mumbai has just released its final placement list for its HRM LR (Human Resources Management and Labour Relations) program for its outgoing batch. The best annual salary offered is ₹32.7 lakhs and the mean annual salary offered is ₹21.15 lakhs which is over five percent higher than last year’s average annual salary.

In a first, both the mean and median figures in placements crossed ₹20 lakhs per annum.

Several big names had participated in the placement program at TISS this year, which include the Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Administrative Services, Hindustan Unilever, and the Mahindra Group among others.

The final placement process on the campus also attracted regular recruiters like Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Amazon, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance industries, etc.

The total number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) was twenty for the batch of sixty.

Over twenty percent of the students obtained annual salaries of more than ₹20 lakhs.

The maximal annual salary of ₹30.33 lakhs came from FMCG major Colgate Palmolive. This pay package is about ten percent higher than last year’s maximal annual salary of ₹27 lakhs offered by Reckitt Benckiser.

The median salary this year rose to ₹20.05 lakhs as against ₹18.5 lakhs last year.

The mean salary this year rose to ₹20.06 lakhs as against ₹18.77 lakhs in last year.

The mean salary this year rose by nearly 7 percent and the median salary rose by approximately 8 percent over last year.

Almost 40 companies, some of them making a first appearance, including Aarti Industries, Dell EMC, Infosys Consulting, The Taj Group, Udaan, ONGC, and IBM graced the recruitment process.

Sixteen students with pertinent work experience received lateral placement offers and were enlisted in middle-management positions by big companies like Amazon, Deloitte, The Lodha Group, L&T Infotech, Sterlite Power, Walmart, and Wipro among others.

The FMCG sector played the biggest role in the placement arena at TISS, making around eighteen percent of the total offers, followed by IT/ITeS/technology and consulting with sixteen percent and thirteen percent of the offers respectively, and multinationals accorded upto ten percent of the offers.

Maruti Suzuki, Citibank, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, TAS, Accenture, Asian Paints, ITC, L’Oréal, Marico, Nestlé, Reckitt Benckiser, GAIL, Airtel, Oyo Rooms, Swiggy, Samsung R&D, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were among the prominent companies for recruitment on the campus.

The sector-wise breakup of the companies:

FMCG:

Asian Paints; Colgate Palmolive; Hindustan Unilever Ltd.; ITC; Nestle; Proctor and Gamble; Pidilite; Reckitt and Benckiser

Consulting:

Accenture; Aon; Deloitte India; Korn Ferry; TCS; WNS

IT / ERP/ Business Process:

Fractal Analytics; IBM; L&T Infotech; Wipro

General Management / Strategy:

Adani Group; Aditya Birla Group; Mahindra and Mahindra; Reliance Industries Limited; RPG Group; TAS

Banking and Finance:

Citi Bank

Energy:

Shell; ONGC

Automobiles:

Bajaj Auto; Hero MotoCorp; Maruti Suzuki Ltd

Technology:

Dell EMC; Samsung R&D

E-Commerce:

Amazon; Flipkart

Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; Sun Pharma

TISS Mumbai is ranked close on heels of the number one name for an MBA in HR in India, XLRI Jamshedpur. With these top-notch offers, TISS Mumbai continues to rule the roost as the prime place in India where recruiters look for hiring prospective employees in the human resources department.

