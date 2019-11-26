National Testing Agency’s First IIFT MBA Exam 2020 to be conducted in November last week

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is a body established by the Government of India. It was established with the aim to professionalize the sector of Foreign Trade Management and contribute in the development of human resources in the country. The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade is also deemed to be a university and provides education in various courses. It is highly known for its Management course for the degree of MBA.

IIFT had been conducting its own MBA entrance examination for a long period of time. The entrance examination is conducted to provide admissions to students into their MBA programme. This MBA programme is for International Business (IB) which is an extremely popular course offered by IIFT.

IIFT has decide that from this year, this examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It has already passed on the mantle to NTA, which has been vigorously preparing for the organisation of the IIFT MBA IB entrance test. NTA claims to be a self-sustained testing agency that carries out entrance tests and admission exams for higher education institutions. Conducting the IIFT entrance should not be a challenge for a highly experienced agency as NTA.

IIFT MBA 2020 entrance test is all set to be conducted by NTA in the coming week. The agency has already issued the admit cards for the exam, which can be downloaded from its official website. With the admit cards out the date of exam had also been announced earlier. The exam will be conducted on the 1st of December, 2019.

The exam will be conducted only in english language and will be a computer based test. Candidates will be given a time period of two hours for finishing the exam. Once the time is up, the exam portal will shut down automatically. Candidates must make a note of the different section from which they will have to answer the questions –

English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretations

Quantitative knowledge

As the process of examinations conducted by NTA goes, the question paper and answer key for IIFT MBA 2020 will soon be uploaded on the official website of NTA. Candidates here will be given the opportunity to raise objections in the answer key, if they feel that the answer released by NTA is incorrect. NTA will take into consideration all such objections and release the final answer key.

With the resolution of all the objections, the final results of the IIFT MBA 2020 will be prepared by NTA and released on 11th December, 2019. Those who qualify in this test will be able to move on to the next round of selection which will involve a Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test. The details for these tests will be notified later by IIFT.

A large sum of 39,752 candidates have applied for the IIFT MBA 2020 exam, as per the data recorded by the National Testing Agency.

