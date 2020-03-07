XIME Bangalore Important Admission FAQs- Important Dates, PGDM Eligibility Criteria and Final Selection Parameters

The Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) is a top-tier management college group in India. The oldest campus of XIME, the Bangalore campus, is regarded as the best of all XIME institutes. XIME Bangalore offers the Post Graduate Diploma in Management, which is parallel to an MBA degree.

Hundreds of students apply for the 180 seats of XIME Bangalore every year. When it comes to the specifics of MBA admissions, especially if the institute has multiple campuses, aspirants often get confused between the process.

This article is a one-stop solution for all XIME Bangalore aspirants who are looking for all the important dates, or eligibility criteria or the final selection parameters. Find the important PGDM admission FAQs of XIME Bangalore below.

What are the important dates for the PGDM admissions at XIME?

The online applications for the 2020 admissions began on 16th October 2019. The last date to submit the complete application form was 2nd March 2020.

XIME Bangalore will announce the shortlist of the Group Discussion and Personal interview round only through email. Selected candidates will receive the call letter to attend the GD-PI rounds at 7 cities from 3rd to 26th March 2020.

Applicants can expect the final publication of the merit list by the end of March. Classes for the PGDM programme at all three campuses will begin from 15th June 2020.

What are the minimum eligibility criteria for XIME PGDM?

All candidates must hold an undergraduate degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks from a recognized college or university. The minimum undergraduate aggregate requirement for SC and ST candidates is 45%.

Final year Bachelor degree students maintaining the aforementioned minimum marks till the previous year/ semester are also eligible to apply for XIME PGDM.

Students who are yet to clear backlog papers cannot apply for the MBA equivalent programme.

What is the minimum eligibility cut-off for CAT, XAT, CMAT, etc?

Applicants with a minimum of 75 percentile in either XAT 2020, CAT 2019, CMAT 2020, MAT, ATMA or GMAT can apply for the PGDM programme at XIME Bangalore.

What is the shortlisting process for the GD-PI stage of XIME Bangalore?

Candidates will be shortlisted to appear for the GD-PI rounds based on the previous academic performances and valid management aptitude test scores.

What are the selection parameters for the final MBA merit list?

The following parameters and weightage component are kept in consideration while preparing the final merit list.

20% weightage for Previous Academic Performances in 10th, 12th and Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree

35% weightage for the CAT, XAT 2020, CMAT, ATMA, MAT or GMAT score (whichever applicable).

35% weightage for GD and PI performance.

10% weightage for extra-curricular participation, sports achievements, academic background and gender diversity.

Where will XIME Bangalore conduct the GD-PI?

XIME Bangalore will conduct the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds in 7 cities- Pune, Bangalore, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi. The GD-PI process for all campuses will be similar and held on the same date.

