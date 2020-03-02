MBA from IMS Ghaziabad: Check Highlights, Dates, Eligibility, Cut-off, Fees here

The IMS or Institute of Management Studies Ghaziabad is a premier management institute in India. Continuously ranking amongst the best B-schools of the country, IMS Ghaziabad holds the ‘A’ Grade Accreditation from NAAC.

Known for its top-notch MBA equivalent course, the PGDM is the flagship programme of IMS Ghaziabad that reflects the excellence of the institute.

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management is an AICTE approved full-time 2-years programme offered by IMS Ghaziabad. PGDM course of IMS is equivalent to the MBA degree offered by other institutes.

Apart from this, the PGDM programme also has accreditation from National Board of Accreditation (NBA). It is a rigorous, comprehensive and practice-oriented course designed to provide contemporary management education in the ever-changing world of Business.

Applications for the PGDM programme are now open. Check relevant details like Important Dates, the Application process, Fees, Eligibility, Selection criteria, Loan and Scholarship details before applying for the programme.

Why Study PGDM/ MBA from IMS Ghaziabad?

Amongst top B-schools in India.

International Study Tours.

Value Added Certification Courses.

Excellent Placements.

Accreditation from NAAC, ASIC UK.

Dual Specialization.

Development of Decision making, analytical and problem-solving skills by adopting modern-day management techniques.

Development of Socio-economic Awareness in domestic & international domains.

Ethical education.

Development of Competent Managerial human resources for the Industry.

Important Dates

GD-PI: 28th Feb 2020

Programme Commences: 15th June (Tentative)

MBA Application Process: A Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of IMS Ghaziabad-

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option from the top menu.

Step 3: Create an account.

Step 4: Fill the application form carefully with all necessary details.

Step 5: Pay Rs. 1100 as the application fee.

Candidates can also download the Application form from the website and fill it. Afterwards, they must send the Application form to IMS along with a D.D. of Rs. 1100/- in favour of IMS Ghaziabad, payable at Delhi.

The application form can also be purchased from IMS Ghaziabad counter after paying Rs. 1100.

List of Documents required

The following self-attested copies of the documents are required along with the application form.

Attested copy of CAT / MAT / GMAT/CMAT /ATMA score.

Certificate and Mark Sheet of Qualifying exam.

Birth Certificate or Class 10th Admit Card or any other certificate to certify Date of Birth of the applicant.

Minimum Eligibility Criteria for PGDM

Applicants must hold a 3 years (minimum) Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks or equivalent in any discipline from a UGC/AICTE recognized college or university.

Both freshers and candidates with relevant work experience are eligible to apply.

Students in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply. Such candidates must submit the necessary documents supporting the completion of the Bachelor’s degree with the required marks latest by 30th November 2020.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the second stage of the admission process based on the CAT /MAT /CMAT /XAT /ATMA scores. The cut-off for the management entrance tests is usually above 80 percentile.

for the management is usually Selected candidates will have to attend the compulsory GD-WAT-PI round to be considered for the final selection.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the following parameters and weightage.

Parameters Weightage Class 10th + 12th+ Graduation Percentage 20% Entrance Test Scores 20% Written Aptitude Test 20% Group Discussion 25% Personal Interview 25%

GD-PI Venue and Date

The date for GD-PI is 28th February 2020. Applicants must report to the venue as per the prescribed reporting time (9:30 am onwards).

Venue: G.T. Road, Lal Quan, Ghaziabad

Fees

The total fee for the PGDM programme is Rs. 7.95 lakhs. This is inclusive of the International Study Tour in the second year.

Selected candidates will get one month time from the day of Result Publication to pay the first instalment fees.

Hostel Fee

Two Seater (including Mess Charges) Rs. 1,35,000 Hostel Security (Refundable) Rs. 5,000 Total Rs. 1,40,000

PGDM Loans and Financing

IMS Ghaziabad has tie-ups with the following banks to facilitate the students in providing education loan on priority. It is subject to fulfilment of the terms and conditions of the bank.

OBC Bank Central Bank of India Allahabad Bank HDFC Bank

Interested applicants can contact the nearest branch of any of the aforementioned banks for further information.

Scholarships

IMS Ghaziabad offers the following merit-based scholarships to the finally selected applicants for the 1st year of PGDM course.

I. Based on the Qualifying Exams: Students will get the scholarship in the first year of the study.

CAT/CMAT Score >80 percentile: Rs. 50,000

MAT Score > 90 percentile: Rs. 50,000

II. Defence Personnel (Center Govt.) dependent Scholarship: Students from a defence family will get a scholarship of Rs. 25,000.

III. Siblings Scholarship: Candidates with one “real sibling” will get a one-time waiver of Rs. 50,000 on the tuition fees(one time) from the last instalment of 1st-year academic fees.

Students eligible for more than 1 scholarship will get a maximum award of Rs. 75,000.

To know more about IMS Ghaziabad join, [Official] IMS Ghaziabad Admission Query Thread – 2020-22

Read More