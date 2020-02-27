Global PGP- Family Management from Great Lakes: Check Course Highlights, Eligibility, Important Dates, Selection, Fees here

If you are looking for a Postgraduate Programme in Family Enterprise Management, then look no further than the Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai. Ensuring world-class management education since its inception, the Great Lakes Chennai offers a plethora of management degrees for the aspirants.

Great Lakes also has tie-ups with international B-schools to offer certain MBA and PGP degrees. The Global PGP For Family Enterprises Management is one such course.

The 11-month Post Graduate Programme is offered by Great Lakes Chennai in association with the Babson College, Massachusetts, USA. The course is meant for candidates with 2+ years of work experience in managing the family business and will help the business heirs and professionals of the family business to enhance their skills.

The structure of this course is different from the traditional MBA but will help to produce competent future business leaders. The PGP-FEM will help in developing leadership skills, resilience, innovation and sustainability, all of which are required to run present-day family enterprises.

Great Lakes Chennai is accepting applications for Global PGP-FEM. Check all necessary details such as Course Highlights, Eligibility, Dates, Selection and Application Process, Fees below.

Programme Highlights

Flexible learning : The 11-month course is spread across 11 modules.

: The 11-month course is spread across 11 modules. 2 weeks module at Babson College, MA, USA.

Industry Relevance Course.

International Immersion.

World-renowned Faculty of both Babson College and Great Lakes.

Partnership – Sibling and Spouse : Invites sibling and spouse for Leadership Development

: Invites sibling and spouse for Leadership Development Workshop to understand, clarify and their voice and purpose that will set the stage for future decision-making scenarios.

Project-based Learning.

Leadership Development Workshops.

4 Months of Intensive Coaching and Mentorship : New Venture Incubation Plan, Personal Improvement and Progressive Roles and Enhancement Plan.

: New Venture Incubation Plan, Personal Improvement and Progressive Roles and Enhancement Plan. Equipped to tackle Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity [VUCA] business environment.

Great Lakes and Babson College Advantages

Strong Association: “Cutting-edge research and strategic insights in leadership and entrepreneurship from both Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, a consistently top-ranked B-School in India, and Babson College, USA.”

World-Class Curriculum: Not only are the course modules relevant to the 21st century, but the structure is designed to facilitate the long-term growth of the family businesses.

Global Alumni Network: A student of PGP-Family Enterprise Management will have access to the global network of 8500+ alumni of both colleges.

Admissions Process: A Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of Great Lakes Chennai-greatlakes.edu.in/chennai/.

Step 2: Select the ‘Programs’ option from the menu and click on the ‘Global PGP For Family Enterprises Management’. A new page will open.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option present on the right side of the page. A new tab will open.

Step 4: Enter the necessary and compulsory details such as the applicant’s name and correspondence address details.

Step 5: Click on your preferred mode of payment to pay Rs. 1,500 as application fees and submit the form.

Step 6: After completing the registration, candidates will receive an email with the link, username and password to fill the complete application form. After logging in, select the ‘Edit’ button to fill the remaining form.

Apart from the application form, candidates must submit the following necessary documents.

Sponsorship letter from Family Business Head

Verified copies of degree & academic transcripts

Passport details and Photo

Essays

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the Global PGP For Family Enterprises Management must:

Be a Family Business Inheritors or Professionals in the family businesses. Must have 2+ years of full-time work experience. Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks from a recognized college/university.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their application form, essays and profile. All selected candidates will get an email invitation to attend the Personal Interview round with the members of the Admissions Committee.

Course Fee

The total course fee for the Global PGP For Family Enterprises Management is Rs. 13,00,000 (exclusive of GST). The fee is inclusive of the Tuition fee for both Great Lakes, Chennai and Babson College, USA. Besides the tuition fee, the costs of accommodation and food at Great Lakes, Chennai.

Applicants must note that the International Immersion module is compulsory. The cost of air travel, accommodation and food for the Boston residency will depend on the choice of the accommodation- single or family.

