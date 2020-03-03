Prin. Welingkar (WeSchool) MBA Programs Details, Fees, Selection Process

The Welingkar Institute prides itself on having bridged the gap between the skills demanded by the industry and the academics which are actually taught to students. Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, also called WeSchool by many, hail from one of the oldest trusts in India, the S. P. Mandali Trust.

Since getting established, Welingkar has quickly become one of the shining beacons of making higher education more progressive. They run each and every academic program they have keeping the constantly changing world we live in, enabling their students to deal with various socio-economic situations.

The Campuses and Programs

There are two campuses for the Welingkar Institute: one is in Mumbai and the other one is in Bengaluru. There are various PGDM programmes which the institute offers to its students. These are:

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM General)

PGDM Business Design

PGDM E-Biz or PGDM E-Business

PGDM Media & Entertainment

PGDM Healthcare Management

PGDM Retail Management

PGDM Research and Business Analytics

PGDM Rural Management (Emerging Economies)

Master of Management Studies (MMS)

Out of these programmes listed above, only the first three PGDM programmes and the MMS programme are available on the Bengaluru Campus of the Institute whereas all of these programmes are available on the Institute’s Mumbai Campus.

The Fees Structure

The fees structure for the Institute’s PGDM courses have been released. They are:

A tuition fee of five lakh and fifty thousand rupees per annum (INR 5,50,000 p.a.)

A deposit for the library worth four thousand rupees (INR 4,000) which is refundable

A hostel fees ranging from ninety thousand rupees per annum to one lakh and fifty thousand rupees per annum (INR 90,000 p.a. to INR 1,50,000 p.a.) with an additional deposit of five thousand rupees (INR 5,000) which is refundable

The Selection Criteria

The Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research has a well-defined admission process which takes into account various aspects of the candidates. These are:

The score achieved by the candidate in one of the following: CAT, CMAT, ATMA, XAT, GMAT, MH-CET. A group exercise round which will test the candidate’s abilities for team work. A personal interview round which will test the candidate’s soft skills.

As per the recently modified process for selection, a candidate is called for the GDPI round based on their entire profile. For constructing a good profile, one must ideally have:

A strong background in academics

A good consistency in their academics

A good amount of work experience

An assortment of co-curricular activities which have resulted in various achievements and awards at the district, national, or international levels.

The entrance test is given a weightage of about 35 percent and the overall profile of the candidate is given a weightage of about 65 percent for getting to know the status of the final selection of the candidate.

Apart from all this, the candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a university which is recognized by the institute and they must have acquired that degree with not less than 50 percent marks overall.

