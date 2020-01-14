XAT Expected Cutoff 2020 for SPJIMR, GIM, TAPMI, FORE and other top MBA Institutes

The XLRI-Xavier School of Management will announce the result of XAT 2020 by 31st January 2020. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is an annual national-level MBA entrance exam conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur every year. It is only second to the Common Admission Test (CAT) in terms of popularity.

Like CAT, XAT is the first stage of the admission process of various management institutes in India. The qualifying scorecard of XAT 2020 will make an applicant eligible to apply at more than 150 Business institutes in India. The XAT cut-off will be different for female and male applicants.

Find out the XAT cut-off for various management schools like IFMR, GIM, FORE, etc in this article.

XAT 2020 Important Dates

XAT 2020 Exam 5th January 2020 XAT 2020 Answer Key 9th January 2020 (Released) XAT Result By 31st January 2020 XAT Shortlist Announcement By the first week of February 2020 (Tentative)

XAT Score vs Percentile

The overall XAT Raw Score in the range 35 to 40 might get you a percentile in the range of 95 to 99. Several factors determine the low raw score and high percentile in XAT exam. These are:

The total number of candidates appearing for XAT 2020.

The total number of qualifying candidates.

The difficulty level of the question paper.

The score secured by a candidate as compared to other applicants.

Going by the trends of previous years, an overall score of 30 might mean 90+ XAT percentile.

XAT Raw Score XAT Percentile(Estimated) 27 86+ 30 90+ 35 95+ 40 98+

XAT Cut-off for Various MBA institutes

Find out the XAT approx cut-off of various colleges like GIM,FORE, IMT, etc based on previous year’s cut-off. There will be a relaxation of 1% for female candidates for BM and HRM programmes.

Name of the Institute Approx Cut-off Percentile S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai 90+ K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai 85+ IFMR Chennai 80+ Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai 80+ Goa Institute of Management, Goa 85-90 FORE School of Management, New Delhi 85 IMT Ghaziabad 90 Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai 80-85 IMI Delhi 80-85 L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai 85+ Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University Bhubaneswar 92+ Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore 80+ T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal 85 KIIT School of Management, KIIT University 80 Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal 75+ Birla Institute of Management Technology, Noida 75 IMT Nagpur 70 Institute of Rural Management, Anand 80+

XAT 2020 Highlights and Important Changes

The official answer key of XAT 2020 was released by XLRI Jamshedpur on 9th January 2020.

Numerical Ability Test (NAT) based questions were introduced in this year’s paper which required a candidate to enter the numerical response by using a virtual keypad.

There was no sectional time limit in this year’s paper.

Candidates were allowed to move to Part II questions after solving the first three sections of Part I

There will be negative marking for not attempting more than 8 questions.

No marks will be deducted for wrong responses to the questions of the GK section.

The marks obtained in the GK Section will be added in the final merit list.

The XAT 2020 percentile will consist of marks scored in Part I sections.

The total duration of the exam was brought down from 3 ½ hours to 3 hours.

Read More