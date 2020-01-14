How to prepare for SNAP 2019 GE-PIWAT?

The results of Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2019 were declared on 10th January 2020 by the Symbiosis International (Deemed University). All 16 colleges affiliated from the SIU will soon publish the shortlist for the next stage.

The second stage of the admission process consists of three rounds GE-PIWAT:

Group Exercise

Writing Ability Test

Personal Interaction

Read about the GE-PIWAT rounds and how to practice for the same in this article. Candidates can also check the dates released for the GE-PIWAT rounds by different SIU MBA colleges.

What after the Announcement of Shortlist?

The shortlisted applicants are required to fill out a form before they attend the GE-PIWAT round. This form will become the basis for your Personal Interaction questions.

The form will contain all kinds of questions ranging from your academic achievements to what are your hobbies. Other important questions can be on different kinds of situations you have faced in life. All candidates must be very careful while filling out this form. It is best to consult a senior or your mentor before submitting the form.

Applicants will also have to choose the slot for their interviews. Try to fill the form as early as possible to get your preferred slot.

All About GE-PIWAT: Process, Tips & Strategies

Group Exercise (GE)

The Group Exercise is usually held as the second round of the second stage for all SIU colleges. Each shortlisted candidate is sorted in a group of 5-6 candidates. This round is further into two phases: Group Discussion and Group Exercise. The GD round requires all candidates to discuss the given topic. Each group is then assigned a case study to discuss within a limited time-frame for the GE phase.

All groups must discuss and conclude the case study within 20 minutes. This exercise tests several skills of a candidate. The panellists will mark the candidates on how well they can present their points and how are they solving the issues of the case. The panellists also check the leadership capacity of candidates and their ability to work as a team. Thus, interact with all the candidates in the GE round.

Tips:- Sit straight and maintain eye contact with all other participants. Do not cut the other participants’ points in the middle.

Writing Ability Test

The WAT is usually held before the GE round. Candidates are given a topic on which they have to write a summary of an essay in a limited time frame. The summary should be within 100 words. However, practice essays on the current events of national and international importance.

Skills Tested: Spontaneity, Creativity, Clarity

Extempore

All candidates are assigned an extempore topic right before or after the PI round depending upon the institute. Applicants will have to speak on the assigned topic for 2 minutes.

Skills Tested– Spontaneity, Analytical, Reasoning

Personal Interaction

Like all other MBA colleges, the SIU colleges also holds the PI round at the end of the day. Candidates are mainly asked questions based on the form they will submit after the publication of the shortlist. Read your CV thoroughly before attending your PI as the panellists will ask questions based on your CV. Be aware of what is happening in your surroundings. Read newspapers and business magazines daily till the day of your GE-PIWAT as questions are asked related to recent events.

Tips– Re-read the subjects and important topic of your undergraduate degree course. Pay special attention to the recent budget and the current scenario of the Indian economy.

GE-PIWAT Important Dates

Many colleges affiliated to the SIU have released the dates of the GE-PIWAT rounds. Check the dates released by the following institutes:

Institute GE-PIWAT Dates Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur Noida: 18th to 19th January, 2020 & 1st to 2nd February, 2020 Nagpur: 22nd to 25th January 2020 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th February 2020 and 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th February 2020 Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research, Pune Pune: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th February, 2020 Noida: 9th February, 2020 Ahmedabad: 9th February, 2020 Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune MBA – 06th, 07th, 08th, 13th, 14th & 15th February 2020. MBA (BA) – 09th & 16th February 2020 MBA (IDM) – 22nd & 23rd February 2020 Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Pune 7th, 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th February 2020 Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management, Pune MBA – 07th, 08th, 9th & 14th, 15th & 16th February 2020 Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune February 15, 16 2020 Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik 7,8,9 Feb and 14,15,16 Feb 2020 Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences, Pune 20th, 21st & 22nd February 2020 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru 5th to 8th February 2020 & 10th to 13th February 2020 Symbiosis School of Media & Communication, Bengaluru Noida :February 8 & 9, 2020 Pune: February 15 & 16, 2020 Bengaluru: February 21 to 24, 2020 Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance, Pune February 8, 9, 15 & 16, 2020 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad Feb 7 to 9 and 13 to 16, 2020